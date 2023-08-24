Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1692862341

Andrea Vazquez – latest: Gabriel Esparza pleads not guilty to slaying teen on date with boyfriend

Authorities say Andrea Vazquez, 19, was ‘randomly targeted’

Andrea Blanco,Graeme Massie,Stuti Mishra
Thursday 24 August 2023 08:32

Family reacts to death of Andrea Vazquez

The son of a Los Angeles County fire captain has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murdering a California woman who was shot and abducted from a park.

Gabriel Sean Esparza, 20, has been charged with multiple felonies including murder, kidnapping and attempted rape of 19-year-old Andrea Vazquez.

Mr Esparza entered a not-guilty plea when he made his first court appearance for the brutal slaying on Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors have formally filed seven charges against the suspect, according to a criminal complaint submitted in Los Angeles Superior Court.

These also include attempted murder, kidnapping to commit another crime, assault with intent to commit a felony, and two counts of attempted forcible rape.

Vazquez was randomly kidnapped over the weekend while she was in a car with her boyfriend in a Los Angeles park.

While Vazquez and her boyfriend were sitting in the parked car at Penn Park, an armed man approached them and began shooting. Vazquez’s boyfriend fled the scene and when he returned, he “discovered blood” near it and Vazquez was gone.

“At this time, it appears that Andrea Vazquez and male companion were randomly targeted by the suspect at Penn Park,” police said in a statement.

Recommended

1692859802

Ambushed at an LA park, kidnapped and her body dumped in a field: What happened to Andrea Vazquez?

Andrea Vazquez was with her boyfriend at a California park when a gunman ambushed them and kidnapped the teen. The desperate search to save her has now ended in tragedy.

What we know about kidnap and murder of Andrea Vazquez

Andrea Vazquez was with her boyfriend at a California park when a gunman ambushed them and kidnapped the teen. The desperate search to save her has now ended in tragedy. Faiza Saqib reports

Graeme Massie24 August 2023 07:50
1692853430

Family is experiencing ‘grief and pain beyond description’

Officials say that her body was found late on Monday night and that the victim’s family were informed on Tuesday morning.

“This is not the outcome they wanted, but they do realize Whittier Police worked around the clock,” said Moses Castillo, a former LAPD detective and advocate for the family. “Their pain and grief is beyond description.”

The victim was shot and kidnapped from Penn Park in Whittier after she had been sitting in a parked car with her boyfriend.

Graeme Massie24 August 2023 06:03
1692846050

Vigil held for Andrea Vazquez

On Tuesday evening, members of the community held a candlelight vigil for 19-year-old Andrea Vazquez who was kidnapped and killed on 20 August.

Friends, family and associates of Vazquez gathered in Penn Park, where she was last seen.

Ariana Baio24 August 2023 04:00
1692820850

Police say suspect arrested in Vazquez’s death had no connection to her

Gabriel Sean Esparza, 20, has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Mr Esparza is facing charges of murder and kidnapping and is currently being held without bail.

“At this time, it appears that Andrea Vazquez and her male companion were randomly targeted by the suspect at Penn Park,” Whittier police said in a statement.

Ariana Baio23 August 2023 21:00
1692817250

Read police’s latest statement on Andrea Vazquez case

Ariana Baio23 August 2023 20:00
1692815450

Body of Andrea Vazquez found in vegetation field

Police in California said that the body of Andrea Vazquez was found in a vegetation field near Alessandro Boulevard and Merwin Street in Moreno Valley.

“Throughout the investigation, an ongoing search for Andrea Vazquez took place in large open land areas of Moreno Valley. At 11:50 p.m. on August 21, 2023, detectives located the body of Andrea Vasquez in a vegetation field off Alessandro Boulevard and Merwin Street in Moreno Valley,” police said in a statement.

Her body was found after she was kidnapped by a suspect.

Ariana Baio23 August 2023 19:30
1692812450

Police say Andrea Vazquez was ‘randomly targetted’

Authorities in the Whittier Police Department said they believe the suspect who kidnapped and shot Andrea Vazquez was “randomly targetted.”

Vazquez was with her boyfriend in a parked car when the suspect approached them armed with a firearm.

“At this time, it appears that Andrea Vazquez and her male companion were randomly targeted by the suspect at Penn Park,” the statement from police read.

Ariana Baio23 August 2023 18:40
1692809150

Timeline in Andrea Vazquez case

20 August

Sometimes after 12am: An armed suspect approaches Andrea Vazquez and a male companion in a parked vehicle in the parking stall of Penn Park. The suspect begins shooting and takes Vazquez.

21 August

3pm: Gabriel Esparza, 20, arrested in connection to the shooting and kidnapping of Vazquez

11.50pm: Detective locate the body of Andrea Vazquez in a field off of Alessandro Boulevard and Merwin Street in Moreno Valley

Ariana Baio23 August 2023 17:45
1692807050

Sister of Andrea Vazquez posts tribute

Ariana Baio23 August 2023 17:10
1692805250

Ambushed at an LA park, kidnapped and her body dumped in a field: What happened to Andrea Vazquez?

It was a Sunday night and a young couple were sitting together in a car at a park near Los Angeles.

What happened next was something straight out of a horror movie – except this was real life.

A gunman suddenly opened fire on the couple before pulling 19-year-old Andrea Vazquez from the car.

Vazquez’s boyfriend escaped the gunfire but returned to the vehicle to find she had been kidnapped.

After an intensive one-day search, the harrowing incident culminated in despair as Vazquez’s body was found in a field and a suspect – who has no known connection to the couple – was arrested for her murder.

Fazia Saqib reports:

What we know about kidnap and murder of Andrea Vazquez

Andrea Vazquez was with her boyfriend at a California park when a gunman ambushed them and kidnapped the teen. The desperate search to save her has now ended in tragedy. Faiza Saqib reports

Ariana Baio23 August 2023 16:40

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in