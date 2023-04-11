Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A would-be bank robber in Virginia held five people, including a child, hostage for over an hour on Tuesday, before police were able to apprehend the man and release the hostages to safety without injury, according to the Arlington County Police.

Officers were called around 3pm to reports that a man claiming to have a gun was inside a Wells Fargo bank in Arlington, demanding money.

Police have not named the alleged robber or located any guns so far, NBC Washington reports .

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.