Virginia bank robber holds five people hostage in Arlington before being arrested
Standoff lasted over an hour
A would-be bank robber in Virginia held five people, including a child, hostage for over an hour on Tuesday, before police were able to apprehend the man and release the hostages to safety without injury, according to the Arlington County Police.
Officers were called around 3pm to reports that a man claiming to have a gun was inside a Wells Fargo bank in Arlington, demanding money.
Police have not named the alleged robber or located any guns so far, NBC Washington reports.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.