Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Mass casualty’ event prevented after police stop woman from driving into path of runners

Ashlee Lauren Morgan drove dangerously close to a St Petersburg running event where 3,000 were taking part on Thanksgiving Day morning, police say

Bevan Hurley
Saturday 26 November 2022 18:09
Moment plane lands upside down on beach in Florida

A Florida woman was arrested after driving her Range Rover “recklessly” through the path of a Thanksgiving day 5km race in St Petersburg, authorities say.

Ashlee Lauren Morgan, 38, was spotted driving at 60mph as she approached a cordoned-off route where an estimated 3,000 runners were taking part in the annual Turkey Trot, the St Petersburg Police Department said in a statement.

Ms Morgan was allegedly driving “recklessly” on Coffee Pot Boulevard, when she was approached by officers who asked her to produce identification, according to Fox 13.

Police say she refused the request and sped away at high speed in the direction of the running course.

Recommended

She is alleged to have drove around two parked police cruisers with emergency lights flashing near the Snell Isle Bridge and ignored officers’ commands to stop, according to a police report obtained by Fox13.

Officers stopped her vehicle on Brightwater Boulevard NE before it reached the part of the course where runners were still completing the race, the police department said.

Ashlee Lauren Morgan, 38, was arrested after driving her Range Rover at high speed near the Turkey Trot Thanksgiving day race

(St Petersburg Police Department)

The police department said in a statement the driver could have caused “mass casualty” event had she been able to continue.

When she was finally pulled over, Ms Morgan “repeatedly banged her head” against the police vehicle and refused to comply with orders, they said.

Police say she was pepper-sprayed in order to make her comply.

It was later learned she had allegedly fled from a crash site after colliding with a stop sign.

Ms Morgan faces multiple charges including reckless driving, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and resisting an officer without violence, Fox13 reported.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in