The woman killed in the mass shooting at an Atlanta medical centre has now been identified as a 38-year-old CDC worker.

Amy St. Pierre was killed on Wednesday when suspected gunman Deion Patterson opened fire at Midtown Atlanta’s Northside Hospital.

The shooting unfolded when Mr Patterson, who used to be in the US Coast Guard, was attending an appointment with his mother. He allegedly pulled out a handgun and opened fire in the waiting room, shooting five women.

St Pierre died while the four other victims – aged 25 to 71 – are fighting for their lives in hospital.

Mr Patterson, 24, fled the scene by carjacking a vehicle close to the hospital, police said.

A huge manhunt ensued before he was tracked down to Cobb County, just northwest of Atlanta, where he was arrested

A local resident told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the suspect was found hiding near a condo complex’s pool after dogs began barking at him.

Mr Patterson’s mother, Minyone Patterson, said her son had “some mental instability going on” from medication he received from the Veterans Affairs health system that he began taking on Friday.