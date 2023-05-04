Atlanta mass shooting – latest: Midtown attack victim named as suspect charged with murder after manhunt
Amy St Pierre was killed when suspected gunman Deion Patterson opened fire at Midtown Atlanta’s Northside Hospital
The woman killed in the mass shooting at an Atlanta medical centre has now been identified as a 38-year-old CDC worker.
Amy St. Pierre was killed on Wednesday when suspected gunman Deion Patterson opened fire at Midtown Atlanta’s Northside Hospital.
The shooting unfolded when Mr Patterson, who used to be in the US Coast Guard, was attending an appointment with his mother. He allegedly pulled out a handgun and opened fire in the waiting room, shooting five women.
St Pierre died while the four other victims – aged 25 to 71 – are fighting for their lives in hospital.
Mr Patterson, 24, fled the scene by carjacking a vehicle close to the hospital, police said.
A huge manhunt ensued before he was tracked down to Cobb County, just northwest of Atlanta, where he was arrested
A local resident told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the suspect was found hiding near a condo complex’s pool after dogs began barking at him.
Mr Patterson’s mother, Minyone Patterson, said her son had “some mental instability going on” from medication he received from the Veterans Affairs health system that he began taking on Friday.
Gun control activists speak out after Atlanta shooting
Gun control group Giffords tweeted “enough” as yet another mass shooting took place in the US on Wednesday.
“This is what America looks like. Police are responding to an active shooting at Northside Hospital Medical in Midtown Atlanta, which killed one person and injured at least four more. We experience gun violence over and over again. ENOUGH,” the organisation tweeted.
Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the Parkland massacre, tweeted: “It doesn’t need to be this way.”
Raphael Warnock urges Congress to act on gun violence after Atlanta shooting: ‘None of us are safe’
While law enforcement agencies joined a manhunt for a gunman who shot five people inside a midtown Atlanta hospital, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock was speaking on the floor of the US Senate.
His two children, meanwhile, were locked down in their Atlanta-area schools.
“They’re there, I’m here, hoping and praying they’re safe,” he said in remarks from the Senate on 3 May. “But the truth is none of us are safe … Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough.”
Who are the victims of the Atlanta shooting?
Five women were shot – one fatally – when a gunman opened fire at Midtown Atlanta’s Northside Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
The woman killed was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiners’ Office as Amy St. Pierre, 38, was killed on Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at Midtown Atlanta’s Northside Hospital.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that St. Pierre was one of its employees.
The four other victims have not been named but were identified as women aged 25, 39, 56 and 71.
Who is Deion Patterson?
Deion Patterson is accused of killing one victim and wounding four others in a mass shooting at a medical facility in Atlanta, Georgia.
The 24-year-old was previously in the US Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard said Mr Patterson “entered the Coast Guard in July 2018 and last served as an Electrician’s Mate Second Class. He was discharged from active duty in January 2023.”
“Our deepest sympathies are with the victims and their families,” the statement said.
Mr Patterson had a previous arrest for marijuana posession in Henry County, 11Alive reports.
The Daily Beast managed to reach Mr Patterson’s mother, who told them the VA had given him medicine that affected his judgement.
“The damn VA gave him some messed up medication. And all he wanted was an Ativan,” his mother, Minyone Patterson, told The Daily Beast.
PICTURED: CDC worker Amy St. Pierre who was killed in shooting
Gunman used handgun in attack
Suspected gunman Deion Patterson used a handgun in Wednesday’s horror attack at a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.
The 24-year-old Coast Guard veteran was attending an appointment at the Northside Hospital building in midtown Atlanta when he allegedly opened fire with a handgun inside a waiting room on the 11th floor, police said.
It is not currently clear whether he legally owned the handgun and – if so – when it was purchased.
WATCH: Georgia senator gives speech on gun violence amid manhunt for Atlanta shooter
CDC pays tribute to slain employee
The CDC has released a statement after one of its employees was identified as the victim of Wednesday’s mass shooting.
Amy St. Pierre, 38, was killed when a gunman opened fire at Midtown Atlanta’s Northside Hospital.
“CDC is deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of a colleague killed today in the Midtown Atlanta shooting,” a CDC spokesperson said in a statement.
“Our hearts are with her family, friends, and colleagues as they remember her and grieve this tragic loss.”