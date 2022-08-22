Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Atlanta police have arrested a female suspect who allegedly shot dead two victims and wounded one other in the city, according to officials.

The Atlanta Police Department says that the suspect was seized at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and “taken into custody without incident.”

APD says that the city’s “extensive camera network” helped them locate the suspect, who has not been named, at the airport.

The arrest came after APD had released surveillance video images of the female they say shot the three people at Colony Square in Midtown on Monday.

“***SUSPECT IN CUSTODY***” the department tweeted shortly after that.

Investigators said in a statement that it was “unclear what led to the shootings” and they are “working to determine whether the victims were targeted by the suspect or whether any of the victims were shot randomly.”

“At around 1.45pm, officers responded to a person shot call at 1280 W. Peachtree Street. Upon arrival, officers located two individuals who appeared to have been shot. One of the victims has died,” APD tweeted.

“The second victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. While at 1280 W. Peachtree Street, officers received another call of a person shot at 1100 Peachtree Street. Upon arrival there, officers located 1 individual who appeared to have been shot. The individual was taken to the hospital for treatment.”

(APD)

Colony Square is a mixed-use development, featuring commercial and business space, condos, a mall, theatre, church, and a food court, says FOX5.

It was built between 1969 and 1975 and consists of four sections including the W Atlanta-Midtown Hotel.

“We are currently working an active situation in Midtown. Preliminary information indicates three people have been shot. The shooter is not in custody and we have multiple officers in the area searching for the suspect,” APD stated earlier on Twitter.

“Please advise residents to stay off of the streets in the midtown areas, specifically the areas between 12th St and Peachtree St NE and 15th St and W. Peachtree St NW. We are working to gather information and will provide an update when available.”