One person was shot and killed and four injured inside a medical building in midtown Atlanta and the “active shooter” remains on the loose, police in the city have confirmed.

Police have named the suspected gunman as 24-year-old Deion Patterson and warned that he was “considered armed and dangerous.” “DO NOT approach him,” tweeted Atlanta Police Department as they identified him.

The suspect originally arrived at the medical building with his mother, reported 11Alive.

Heavily armed law enforcement officers rushed to 1100 West Peachtree Street Northwest, which is a Northside Hospital facility, on Wednesday lunchtime as the violence unfolded.

(Atlanta Police Department/AP)

“There have been no additional shots fired since the initial incident,” Atlanta Police Department spokesperson Sgt John Chaffee said in a statement.

“We are currently aware of five shooting victims related to this situation. Four have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fifth has been pronounced deceased on scene.”

All of the victims were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, which is a level 1 trauma centre.

BOLO - Deion Patterson - As of 2:46pm still at large. pic.twitter.com/NAnOr6t0Gu — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

Dr Robert Jansen told reporters at a press conference that three of the victims transported to the hospital were in critical condition, with one person in surgery.

Images taken from a security video showing a masked man in a hoodie and carrying a bag slung across his chest were also released by APD.

Multiple agencies including Atlanta police, Atlanta fire, MARTA police, Georgia Tech police and the Georgia State Patrol responded to the situation.

Northside Hospital later confirmed that its building was the location of the shooting.

“Northside Hospital is cooperating with law enforcement following the shooting at our midtown Atlanta location earlier this afternoon. We urge people in the area to shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement on the scene,” hospital officials tweeted.

“We are working an active shooter situation inside a building on West. Peachtree St, between 12th St and 13th St. We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody,” Atlanta Police Department tweeted earlier on Wednesday.

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away. “

Currently at work in lockdown here inside Northside and there’s an active shooter. Please be safe 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/FoVxNSeYme — BeyNika (@NikaAngel03) May 3, 2023

The city’s mayor also took to Twitter to urge people in the area to take shelter.

“I am in close contact with the Atlanta Police Department as they are responding to the active shooting situation in Midtown near 1100 W Peachtree. Those in the area should shelter in place,” tweeted Andre Dickens.

At around 1.30pm ET Atlanta Public Schools notified parents that several schools would be placed on exterior lockdown for the rest of the day out of an “abundance of caution.”

Northside Hospital Midtown medical building is a 12-storey facility that was opened by the Northside Hospital health system in 2018.

When it was opened the health system said that the almost 169,000-square-foot building would house doctor’s offices and services for cancer, radiology, a spine centre, sleep disorders, diabetes and nutrition, maternity, sports medicine and urgent and primary care.