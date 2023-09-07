Mother charged after New Jersey investigators solve 1984 ‘Baby Mary’ cold case

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nearly 40 years after an infant was found wrapped in a towel and stuffed in a plastic bag left to die on a cold December morning in a wooded area of Mendham Township, New Jersey, investigators have solved the case.

Two young boys who were out fishing on the morning of Christmas Eve in 1984 when they discovered the baby girl’s body at the Dismal Harmony Natural Area.

The baby was baptized by Rev. Michael Drury of St. Joseph Church, who gave her the name “Baby Mary.” But her identity remained a mystery until this year.

After a multiyear investigation and new DNA analysis, the baby’s mother was arrested in South Carolina and charged with manslaughter, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll announced at a press conference on Thursday.

Prosecutors declined to share the mom’s name because she was a minor at the time of the alleged crime. The man who authorities identified as the baby’s father has since passed away. There is no evidence that he was aware of the pregnancy or the birth.

The baby was found around 10.35am on the morning of Christmas Eve near Mt. Pleasant Road in Mendham Township, New Jersey. Her body was wrapped in a towel, inside a plastic bag. Her umbilical cord was still attached.

The Medical Examiner determined the infant had been alive at the time of her birth. Her death was ruled a homicide.

On April 24, 2023, a juvenile delinquency complaint was filed against Baby Mary’s mother. She was charged with one count of manslaughter, an offense which would be a second-degree crime if committed by an adult.

“This arrest is the culmination of decades of effort, across multiple generations of law enforcement,” Mr Carroll said. “It is a tribute to the tenacity and dedication of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, our Major Crimes Unit, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mendham Township Police Department.

“The death and abandonment of this baby girl is a tragic loss and even after nearly 40 years, remains just as heartbreaking. Justice may not take the form the public has imagined all these years, but we believe with this juvenile delinquency complaint, justice is being served for Baby Mary. Nothing can right this terrible wrong. Thanks to the men and women who worked so diligently on this case, we hope the community is given a sense of closure.”