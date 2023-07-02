✕ Close Baltimore: Mayor condemns 'reckless, cowardly' mass shooting of 30 people

A teenager is among the two people dead after a mass shooting in Baltimore.

An 18-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 20-year-old male was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, police said.

Meanwhile, 28 are injured, including three people who are in critical condition.

Nine people were transported to area hospitals after being found with gunshot wounds by police.

Police said the gunman remains at large, but clarified there is no known motive at this time. Baltimore Police Department acting commissioner Richard Worley said investigators are “working an extensive crime scene.”

The shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early Sunday morning.

Hundreds of people were gathered in the area for an event called “Brooklyn Day,” a witness told TV station Fox 45, adding that they had heard 20 to 30 shots fired

Mayor Brandon Scott described the shooting as “reckless” and “cowardly”.

“We will not stop until we find you—and we will find you,” Mr Scott said, speaking about the perpetrator.