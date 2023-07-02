Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two people have been killed and 28 others injured in a mass shooting at a Baltimore block party overnight, US police have said.

Three of the victims are reportedly in critical condition fighting for their lives.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Brooklyn Homes area of South Baltimore.

Nine victims were taken to local hospitals, while 20 others walked into hospitals across the area, Baltimore Police Department confirmed.

Mayor Brandon Scott has branded the shooting a “cowardly act”. He said: “This was a reckless, cowardly act that happened here and that has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives.”

Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, of District 10 Baltimore City, said: “Our hearts are heavy as we learn about the devastating mass shooting incident.” She added: “Please keep the victims and their families in your thoughts as we navigate through this tragedy.”

Witnesses heard 20 to 30 shots fired, reported Fox 45.

Hundreds of people were gathered for an event called “Brooklyn Day”, witnesses told WBFF-TV.

The station added a large police and emergency medical response was in the area.

Emergency personnel are at the scene in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue, police said.

Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed the number of dead and injured during a press conference at the scene.

More follows on this breaking news story...