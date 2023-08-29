Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After Instagram influencer Beauty Couch was found dead late last week, her boyfriend has been arrested as police investigate her death as a homicide.

Her boyfriend, 21-year-old Eugene Louis-Jocques from Naples, Florida, was arrested in Louisiana on Friday, according to the St Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, on charges of murder, aggravated assault and arson.

Austell Fire Department on Wednesday responded to a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.” After the fire had been extinguished, police discovered the car was registered to the parents of 22-year-old Beauty Couch, who “most commonly drove the vehicle” and who hadn’t been seen since Tuesday morning.

Police then searched the area surrounding where the burning car was found only to come across the Instagram influencer’s body nearby “in the wood line.”

Cobb County Police wrote on Thursday that “foul play is suspected.”

“Let the message be that we do not take kindly to people who think they can commit a crime elsewhere and try to hide in St Tammany Parish,” Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement, adding, “We were happy to help our counterparts in Georgia by locating this suspect and taking him into custody so he may face justice and Miss. Couch’s family can begin to receive closure during this difficult time.”

After the Instagram influencer was found dead last week, her boyfriend has been arrested in connection with her death (Beauty Couch / Instagram)

Mr Louis-Jocques was held at St Tammany Parish Correctional Center “as a fugitive” and was awaiting extradition to Georgia, the sheriff’s office wrote.

“I can’t imagine her being in this situation at all because she was so lovable, so caring, so fun, and so amazing,” Couch’s sister Leila Brown told WWLTV. “She impacted a lot of people and she did nothing to anybody for anyone to want to do her like this.”

Couch, who went by Beauty Katera on Instagram, has 156,000 followers.

“She was a sweet girl, she never bothered nobody,” her mother, Kimberly Couch, told WSB-TV. “She never bothered nobody. She was a friend to everybody. She loved going skating. She loved going to work. She loved her clothes. She loved wearing her hair so pretty.”