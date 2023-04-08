✕ Close Bob Lee, former Square chief technology officer and Cash App founder, killed in San Francisco

San Francisco police say they are chasing down unspecified leads in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee as the search for his killer continues.

Gruesome details continue to emerge about the murder which reportedly took place during an early morning mugging, but authorities have not said anything about being close to arresting a suspect.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told ABC7 that “anytime we have somebody who has committed murder, we should all be concerned if they are out and about on our streets. That is why SFPD is working so hard to solve this case ... Unfortunately, this is one that’s going to take time to solve”.

Mr Lee was found mortally wounded outside a luxury residential building near Rincon Hill at 2.35am on Tuesday after bystanders allegedly failed to help the tech mogul as he looked for help.

The case has sparked fresh outrage over crime in the city, with friends revealing that Mr Lee had recently relocated to Miami for that reason.

“He did comment on San Francisco deteriorating,” a former MMA fighter and friend of Mr Lee, Jake Shields, told NewsNation.