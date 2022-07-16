NASCAR star Bobby East is stabbed to death at California gas station

NASCAR star Bobby East has been stabbed to death in a brutal attack at a California gas station, with a heavily-tattooed homeless man wanted for his murder.

The 37-year-old three-time USAC National Champion driver died on Wednesday afternoon when he was filling up his vehicle at the 76 gas station in Westminster.

Westminster Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing at around 5.51pm that afternoon and arrived on the scene to find the racing star lying on the ground suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest.

East was rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect – 27-year-old Trent William Millsap – had fled the scene before officers arrived and a manhunt was launched to try to track down the killer.

Mr Millsap, who has multiple face tattoos, was described as a known transient who already had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest.

Police warned the public that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

It is not clear if East knew his killer, with no motive given for the attack.

The Independent has reached out to Westminster Police for further information.

Tributes poured in from the racing car world for East as news of his murder spread.

Two-time NASCAR Champion Todd Bodine tweeted he was “very sad” about East’s death, calling him “one heck of a wheelman”.

“Very sad to hear of the tragic incident involving Legend USAC driver Bobby East. He was one heck of a wheelman. Thoughts and prayers to his family,” he wrote.

Trent William Millsap is suspected of killing the racing star (Westminster Police Department)

Automobile Racing Club of America’s communications manager Charles Krall also remembered East for his driving skills and sent his condolences to his family.

“In an open wheel car, there was no one better. So sorry to hear the news today,” he tweeted.

“My love and thoughts are with his parents Bob and Janice, and the entire East family. Race in peace Bobby.”

As the son of USAC Hall of Fame car builder Bob East, East shot onto the racing scene more than two decades ago when he was still a teenager.

At aged 16, he became the youngest winner ever of the USAC National Midgets in 2001 and he went on to win the USAC’s Rookie of the Year that same year.

Over the following years, he won 22 USAC National Midgets, three USAC national driving titles and three SAC Silver Crown championships.

He took part in his last USAC race in 2014 when he led a race-high 54 laps and finished third in the Silver Crown season finale in Syracuse, New York.

He also raced in 42 NASCAR national competitions between the years of 2005 and 2008.

The US Auto Club described him as “one of the most prolific drivers of his era”.

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing is urged to contact the Westminster Police Department at 714-548-3212, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or by logging on to www.occrimestoppers.org. Callers can remain anonymous.