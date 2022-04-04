Mom arrested after boy, 8, found dead of apparent strangulation

A Wisconsin mother was arrested after her eight-year-old son died from apparent strangulation.

Oliver Hitchcock died two days after he was found unresponsive by his father at an apartment in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.

Authorities say that the youngster’s mother, who has not yet been named by police, was taken to hospital with “self-inflicted injuries.” She was later released from the hospital and transferred to Sheboygan County Jail, where she remains.

“The initial response I can say was due to a strangulation,” Police Chief Eric Miller said.

The alarm was raised when the boy’s father called 911 and started what police described as “life-saving measures” before he was transported to Children’s Wisconsin hospital in critical condition.

Police have referred a charge of first-degree intentional homicide for the boy’s death, and one count of attempted homicide related to another incident.

Investigators say there are no other suspects in the incident.

Chief Miller said that the second count against the woman “came up in the investigative process” and is being handled by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department.

Police say they will not name the mother until she is formally charged this week.

Oliver’s uncle on his father’s side said the boy was a “sweet, smart kid” who liked airplanes and playing Minecraft.

“It’s horrible that it happened. It just doesn’t make any sense,” Eric Hitchcock told WISN.

“I just couldn’t believe it was true. I mean I just talked to his mum two days before and things were normal and we had a good conversation. It’s just unbelievable.”