The Laundrie family attorney says Brian Laundrie is likely still in the Carlton Reserve.

Steve Bertolino told Fox News that Mr Laundrie may be unaware that he is being searched for.

“I believe Brian is still in the preserve,” Mr Bertolino said, referring to the Carlton Reserve where the missing man’s parents told investigators he was going hiking last month.

“And as such I don’t think he has access to the news,” Mr Bertolino said.

Law enforcement agencies have been scouring the 25-000 acre alligator-infested reserve for several weeks with helicopters, drones, all-terrain vehicles and canine units, finding no trace of the missing man.

A rancher who has lived near the reserve for 30 years has said there is “no chance” of someone surviving there.

When asked about Mr Laundrie’s survival skills, Mr Bertolino told Fox “he’s a backpacker.”

On Wednesday, Mr Bertolino said Chris Laundrie would be joining the search for his fugitive son.

Mr Laundrie was asked for help to locate his son by North Port detectives, he said.

“Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for Brian at the preserve today,” Mr Bertolino said.

“Since the preserve has been closed to the public, Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be.”

Mr Laundrie’s parents originally told investigators he left the house on 14 September when they filed a missing person report on 17 September.

They later said he had departed to go hiking on 13 September.

Gabby Petito’s remains were discovered by an FBI-led search team in Wyoming on 19 September.