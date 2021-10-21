Brian Laundrie - update: Human remains and notebook found while parents of Gabby Petito fiance at reserve
Latest developments as they happen
The FBI confirmed that partial human remains were found inside the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday near where a backpack and notebook believed to have been Brian Laundrie’s were found earlier in the day.
Steven Bertolino, the attorney representing Brian Laundrie’s parents, said there is a “strong probability” that the remains belong to the 23-year-old fugitive. He said in an interview with CNN: “The probability is strong that it is Brian’s remains, but we’re going to wait for the forensic results to come in and verify that.”
Meanwhile, Brian Laundrie’s parents were at the reserve when human remains and a few of their son’s possessions were found Mr Bertolino told CNN.
He said: “Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the reserve earlier today when human remains and some of Brian’s possessions were located in an area where they had initially advised law enforcement that Brian may be.”
The medical examiner said that identification of the partial human remains could be complete in a couple of days but may also take longer.
Shortly after an FBI press conference announcing the findings, protesters began chanting “Justice for Gabby.”
A large tent has been erected at the park where the clothes and notebook were found. The breakthrough came shortly after Mr Laundrie’s parents joined law enforcement to search the park on Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile on Wednesday afternoon, Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis called Gabby Petito’s father to express his condolences.
Laundrie’s parents were at reserve when remains found
Five bodies have been found since Gabby Petito vanished and thrust missing people into spotlight
The bodies of at least five missing persons have been found amid the intense focus on Gabby Petito’s homicide and the disappearance of fugitive Brian Laundrie.
Mr Laundrie has been missing for five weeks after going on the run from authorities following the death of Ms Petito, who was found in a remote national forest in Wyoming on 19 September.
Authorities also suspected Mr Laundrie of involvement in a double homicide in Moab, Utah, but later admitted he had no involvement in the murder case.
Bevan Hurley has more:
Five bodies found since Gabby Petito case thrust missing people into spotlight
Spotlight on Gabby Petito’s death and the disappearance of Brian Laundrie has sparked renewed focus on other mysterious deaths
Watch: Brian Laundrie: Human remains found in hunt for fugitive
Police found partial human remains inside the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday, close to where belongings believed to have been Brian Laundrie’s were found earlier in the day. The items - which include clothing - were found shortly after Mr Laundrie’s parents joined law enforcement to search the park on Wednesday morning.A senior law enforcement official told NBC News they had located the remains in the vast, alligator-infested swampland in a location that had previously been underwater.Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.
Onlookers arrive outside Laundrie’s parents home
A number of onlookers appeared outside Brian Laundrie’s parents home in North Port, Florida, following reports that possible human remains, a backpack and a notebook were found at the Myakkahatchee Creek environmental park.
The remains have yet to be identified, although the FBI released a statement saying: “Investigators found what appeared to be human remains, along with personal items … belonging to Brian Laundrie.”
The news comes just days after Mr Laundrie’s father appeared from his house to tear down a protest sign which, according to Fox News, read “What if it was Cassie?”
Florida governor expresses condolences to Petito’s father
The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, spoke to Gabby Petito’s father, Joe Petito, on Wednesday to offer his condolences over the loss of his daughter.
Mr DeSantis’ press secretary, Christina Pushaw, told Fox News: "He’s a dad as well – the governor.” She added: "He has kids. He just empathises and he wanted to reach out and express his support.
The news comes one month after the Florida governor tweeted calling for “justice for Gabby Petito” and pledging the help of “all state agencies under [his] purview” to continue the search.
Laundrie family attorney says he told them to remain silent
The attorney for the Laundrie family, Steven Bertolino, has revealed that he instructed Brian Laundrie’s parents to remain silent and told them initially not to talk to authorities.
Mr Cuomo aired his suspicions to Mr Bertolino saying: “You don’t have to be a lawyer to be suspicious when someone won’t cooperate with looking for someone they supposedly care about.
“What is the good reason that they wouldn’t want to speak to authorities or to their fiance, their son’s fiance’s family?” he added.
Mr Bertolino responded: “I can tell you the reason, I told them not to…”
He went on to explain: “Everybody has the right to remain silent, and that’s what I told my clients, and that’s what they did.”
Before adding: “This is the advice I gave them, this is the advice they’re taking, that’s on me.”
‘Justice for Gabby’: Protesters chant as FBI reveal human remains found next to Brian Laundrie’s backpack and notebook
Protesters repeatedly chanted “Justice for Gabby” as the FBI revealed it would take some time to confirm whether human remains found in a Florida nature reserve belong to Brian Laundrie.
The FBI special agent in charge of the bureau’s Tampa office, Michael McPherson, said the remains found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday were located next to a backpack and notebook belonging to Mr Laundrie.
“The team will be on the scene for several days,” Mr McPherson said, adding that law enforcement were working “diligently” to confirm the identity of the remains.
Bevan Hurley reports:
FBI agent calls Brian Laundrie a ‘person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito’
Dog the Bounty Hunter: Laundrie search 'seems to be over'
Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, has called off his search for Brian Laundrie after the FBI announced on Wednesday that they found partial human remains and personal items believed to belong to Mr Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve.
Mr Chapman, who had launched his own hunt for the fugitive in September, told the Sun: “We are praying for Gabby’s family as yet another day ends with seemingly more questions than answers though it does seem the search for Brian is indeed over.”
He added: “There will be time to ask questions such as what was the extent of the Laundries’ involvement in aiding Brian. But now we wait.”
The attorney representing Mr Laundrie’s parents, Steven Bertolino, has said that there is a “strong probability” that the remains belong to Brian.
