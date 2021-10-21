✕ Close Watch live as coroner gives update on Gabby Petito autopsy

The FBI confirmed that partial human remains were found inside the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday near where a backpack and notebook believed to have been Brian Laundrie’s were found earlier in the day.

Steven Bertolino, the attorney representing Brian Laundrie’s parents, said there is a “strong probability” that the remains belong to the 23-year-old fugitive. He said in an interview with CNN: “The probability is strong that it is Brian’s remains, but we’re going to wait for the forensic results to come in and verify that.”

Meanwhile, Brian Laundrie’s parents were at the reserve when human remains and a few of their son’s possessions were found Mr Bertolino told CNN.

He said: “Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the reserve earlier today when human remains and some of Brian’s possessions were located in an area where they had initially advised law enforcement that Brian may be.”

The medical examiner said that identification of the partial human remains could be complete in a couple of days but may also take longer.

Shortly after an FBI press conference announcing the findings, protesters began chanting “Justice for Gabby.”

A large tent has been erected at the park where the clothes and notebook were found. The breakthrough came shortly after Mr Laundrie’s parents joined law enforcement to search the park on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile on Wednesday afternoon, Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis called Gabby Petito’s father to express his condolences.