Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr was shot during an attempted robbery in Washington on Sunday evening.

Robinson, 23, was taken to hospital with non-threatening injuries, according to a statement by the NFL team.

The team management met the player in hospital and said Robinson was in “good spirits”.

The team’s co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, president Jason Wright, coach Ron Rivera, team physician Dr Anthony Casolaro and clinical psychologist Dr Barbara Roberts were with Robinson at the hospital.

In a statement on Twitter, Mr Rivera said: “I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best.”

According to Washington DC police, the shooting was reported in the city’s northeast at around 6pm on Sunday.

Robinson suffered two “gunshot wounds to his lower extremities,” according to authorities.

The police are on the lookout for two possible suspects.

Robinson has been impressive during training camp and preseason games. He was expected to start for the Commanders this season.

The 6ft,1, 228-pound back rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns last season at Alabama. The Commanders selected him with the 98th pick in the draft.

“Brian’s been great,” offensive coordinator Scott Turner said recently. “He’s a real serious guy. Football is extremely important to him. He takes a lot of pride in being a physical runner.”

Additional reporting by agencies