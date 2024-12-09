Brian Thompson shooting latest: Luigi Mangione identified as person of interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO’s murder
Luigi Mangione, 26, has been detained in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after being spotted by an ‘elderly patron’ in a McDonald’s
A man who was questioned in Pennsylvania in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has been identified as 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, New York City police said Monday.
Mangione was identified in a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania after a patron at the fast food joint apparently recognized him from the images circulated by the NYPD following last week’s shooting and alerted police.
He was carrying a ghost gun, a suppresser, “multiple fraudulent IDs,” including one the NYPD believes was used by the gunman, and a handwritten, three-page manifesto that was critical of the health care system. Authorities also recovered clothing and masks that are “consistent with” those seen on the suspect in photos.
Mangione was arrested on firearm charges, but has not been charged in the fatal shooting of the CEO outside a Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan last Wednesday. He is, however, considered to be a “strong person of interest in the shooting that shook our city,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a Monday press conference
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said it was a “combination of old-school detective work and new age technology” that helped lead police to Mangione, who has ties to Maryland, California, Hawaii, and does not have an arrest record, police said.
The arrest comes as a private funeral is set to be held Monday for Thompson, the 50-year-old CEO who was gunned down as he arrived at the hotel last week for an investors’ conference.
Luigi Mangione was a head counselor at Stanford in 2019
Mangione was employed as a head counselor in the Stanford Pre-Collegiate Studies Program from May through September of 2019, Stanford University confirmed.
Photos on Mangione’s Facebook page show him on campus and on a trip to the nearby San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
Luigi Mangione was a head counselor at Stanford in 2019
Mangione was employed as a head counselor in the Stanford Pre-Collegiate Studies Program from May through September of 2019, Stanford University confirmed.
Photos on Mangione’s Facebook page show him on campus and on a trip to the nearby San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
Ghost gun may have been made on 3D printer
When Mangione, the person of interest, was taken in for questioning on Monday, he was in possession of a ghost gun that may have been made on a 3D printer.
The ghost gun had the capability of firing a nine millimeter round and a suppressor.
Mangione has been arrested on firearm charges, authorities said.
Person of interest gave the Unabomber’s manifesto four stars on Goodreads
The person of interest in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson appears to have left a positive review for the Unabomber’s manifesto online earlier this year, and praised the killer as a “political revolutionary.”
Police named Luigi Mangione as a “strong person of interest” on Monday after taking him into custody in connection with the killing.
An account under that name on book review website Goodreads, that also matches photos of the suspect on other social media platforms, gave Ted Kaczynski’s book a four-star review in January.
Rich Hall reports:
Person of interest in CEO shooting gave the Unabomber’s manifesto four-star review
Police named Luigi Mangione as a ‘strong person of interest’ after taking him into custody on Monday
‘It had to be done’
A document was found on the person of interest, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Monday.
It reportedly slammed the healthcare industry and said “it had to be done,” allegedly referring to a top healthcare executive’s killing, a law enforcement official told CNN.
“These parasites had it coming” and “I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done,” were written in the document.
It was also noted that he acted alone and that he was self-funded.
Kenny said the document is currently in the possession of the Altoona Police Department.
“We don’t think there’s any specific threats to other people mentioned in that document, but it does seem that he has some ill will towards corporate America,” he added.
Everything we know about Luigi Mangione
Authorities on Monday identified a “strong person of interest” who was arrested on firearms charges and was being questioned in connection to the murder ofUnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside his Manhattan hotel early last Wednesday.
The man was identified Monday afternoon as Luigi Mangione, 26, who was recognized by the employee, authorities said at a press conference.
Read more:
What to know about the ‘strong person of interest’ in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting
Authorities arrested the person of interest on firearms charges after a six-day manhunt
Luigi Mangione was eating at McDonald's when he was recognized
Mangione was eating at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania when he was recognized by a patron who alerted an employee.
Over the past few days, the NYPD has released images of the suspect, some that show him with his mask off.
Who is Luigi Mangione?
Luigi Mangione, 26, was born and raised in Maryland, and he lived in Honolulu, Hawaii, until recently, Joseph Kenny, the chief of detectives, told reporters. He also has ties to San Francisco and may have attended college in Pennsylvania.
He has no known criminal record in New York, Kenny added.
Kenny said his name was not on their radar before today.
Police Commissioner confirms Luigi Mangione is person of interest in CEO killing
NYC Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirms that Altoona police arrested Luigi Mangione, 26, on firearm charges.
He is believed to be “our person of interest,” she said.
She said it was a “combination of old-school detective work and new age technology” as well as the public that helped lead to the arrest.
“We should never underestimate the power of the public to be our eyes and ears,” she said.