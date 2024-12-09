✕ Close Police Name Man Of Interest In CEO Murder

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man who was questioned in Pennsylvania in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has been identified as 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, New York City police said Monday.

Mangione was identified in a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania after a patron at the fast food joint apparently recognized him from the images circulated by the NYPD following last week’s shooting and alerted police.

He was carrying a ghost gun, a suppresser, “multiple fraudulent IDs,” including one the NYPD believes was used by the gunman, and a handwritten, three-page manifesto that was critical of the health care system. Authorities also recovered clothing and masks that are “consistent with” those seen on the suspect in photos.

Mangione was arrested on firearm charges, but has not been charged in the fatal shooting of the CEO outside a Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan last Wednesday. He is, however, considered to be a “strong person of interest in the shooting that shook our city,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a Monday press conference

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said it was a “combination of old-school detective work and new age technology” that helped lead police to Mangione, who has ties to Maryland, California, Hawaii, and does not have an arrest record, police said.

The arrest comes as a private funeral is set to be held Monday for Thompson, the 50-year-old CEO who was gunned down as he arrived at the hotel last week for an investors’ conference.