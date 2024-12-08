✕ Close Surveillance footage shows UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect exiting subway station

The NYPD has released two new photos of the suspected shooter wanted for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

In the images, shared late on Saturday night, the unnamed accused gunman is captured outside a taxi and then in the back of the cab. A medical mask is again covering his face.

The images come as police continue to uncover more evidence in the case, finding the suspect’s backpack in Central Park late Friday. Inside was two items: a Tommy Hilfiger jacket and Monopoly money, sources told ABC News.

The murder weapon is yet to be found, with police seen searching the pond near Bethesda Fountain in Central Park Saturday as they probe the theory the killer used a veterinary gun.

While New York City Mayor Eric Adams insisted “the net is tightening” around the suspect, much remains a mystery as of Sunday morning. With the manhunt now entering its fifth day, the killer’s identity and his motive is still unknown.

Some NYPD investigators arrived in Atlanta Saturday as the manhunt goes multi-state.