Liveupdated

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson killed in Manhattan; manhunt underway for shooter: Latest

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead on Wednesday morning outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan

Andrea Cavallier
Wednesday 04 December 2024 15:05 GMT
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead on Wednesday morning outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan, the NYPD confirmed to The Independent.

Police sources believe the killing was a “targeted attack,” the New York Post reported.

Thompson, who joined parent company UnitedHealth Group in 2004, and became CEO of UnitedHealthcare in 2021, was reportedly shot in the chest. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting occurred at around 6:46 a.m.; the masked gunman was said to have fled eastbound on 6th Avenue.

Thompson was scheduled to speak at an investor meeting at the Hilton at 8 a.m.

Shooting was a ‘targeted’ attack, police sources say

Brian Thompson, who joined parent company UnitedHealth Group in 2004, and became CEO of UnitedHealthcare in 2021, was reportedly shot in the chest on Wednesday morning.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Read more:

UnitedHealthcare CEO shot dead outside Manhattan Hilton hotel in ‘targeted attack’

Brian Thompson was killed by a masked gunman shortly before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police sources.

Andrea Cavallier4 December 2024 14:55

CEO shot dead in Midtown Manhattan

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead on Wednesday morning outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan, the NYPD confirmed to The Independent.

Now, a manhunt is underway for the shooter. Follow along with The Independent for updates.

Andrea Cavallier4 December 2024 14:48

