UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson killed in Manhattan; manhunt underway for shooter: Latest
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot dead on Wednesday morning outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan, the NYPD confirmed to The Independent.
Police sources believe the killing was a “targeted attack,” the New York Post reported.
Thompson, who joined parent company UnitedHealth Group in 2004, and became CEO of UnitedHealthcare in 2021, was reportedly shot in the chest. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The shooting occurred at around 6:46 a.m.; the masked gunman was said to have fled eastbound on 6th Avenue.
Thompson was scheduled to speak at an investor meeting at the Hilton at 8 a.m.
Shooting was a ‘targeted’ attack, police sources say
Now, a manhunt is underway for the shooter. Follow along with The Independent for updates.