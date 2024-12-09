Brian Thompson shooting latest: UnitedHealthcare CEO’s murder manhunt enters fifth day as new photos released
New images come after police found the UnitedHealthcare shooting suspect’s backpack in Central Park containing two items: a Tommy Hilfiger jacket and Monopoly money
Divers with the New York Police Department searched a Central Park pond for the gun used by the suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Police say the shooter may have used a veterinary gun, which is a larger, quieter firearm typically used by farmers to put animals down. Meanwhile, officials released two new photos of the suspected shooter. In the images, shared late on Saturday night, the unnamed accused gunman is captured outside a taxi and then in the back of the cab. A medical mask is again covering his face.
The images come as police continue to uncover more evidence in the case. Officers found the suspect’s backpack in Central Park late Friday. Inside was two items: a Tommy Hilfiger jacket and Monopoly money, sources told ABC News.
While New York City Mayor Eric Adams insisted “the net is tightening” around the suspect, much remains a mystery as of Sunday morning. With the manhunt now entering its fifth day, the killer’s identity and his motive is still unknown.
Some NYPD investigators arrived in Atlanta Saturday as the manhunt goes multi-state.
Colin Jost jokes about 'hot' UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter in SNL's 'Weekend Update'
The suspect in the shooting death earlier this week of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson took center stage during Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update,” with hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che needling the NYPD for not yet having caught the insurance executive’s killer.
Colin Jost jokes about ‘hot’ UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter in SNL’s ‘Weekend Update’
As the search continues, a surveillance photo of the suspect’s unmasked face has inspired legions of thirsty fans
NYPD probes theory UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot with a 'veterinary gun'
Investigators believe the person who fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel earlier this week “could possibly be a disgruntled employee or a disgruntled client,” according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny.
“This isn’t ‘Blue Bloods,’” Kenny said at a press conference on Friday, referring to a popular TV show starring Tom Selleck. “We’re not going to solve this in 60 minutes. We’re painstakingly going through every bit of evidence that we can come across.”
NYPD probes theory UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot with a veterinary gun
The ‘net is closing in’ on the as-yet unidentified gunman, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Saturday
Video: Moment gunman shoots UnitedHealthcare boss Brian Thompson dead in New York City captured on surveillance video
New York CEO shooting map: Movements of gunman who killed Brian Thompson
The manhunt for the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in a shooting in the heart of Manhattan has now entered its fifth day, with the killer still at large.
New York CEO shooting mapped: Movements of Brian Thompson gunman
With the gunman’s identity unknown and the motive still a mystery, authorities are trying to piece together the killer’s movements that morning – and where he went next
The unanswered questions: UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s murder leaves trail of unknowns
Here are the questions left unanswered as police search for Brian Thompson’s killer — and everything we know about the potential answers:
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s murder leaves trail of unknowns
Police are still looking for the gunman who shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a NYC hotel on Wednesday
ICYMI: Police reveal contents of shooter’s backpack
The New York Police Department said they found Monopoly money and a Tommy Hilfiger jacket inside a gray backpack believed to have belonged to the suspected killer.
Investigators found the backpack on Friday during the second search of Central Park.
Moments after shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson early Wednesday, the suspect fled the scene on a bike into Central Park, security footage showed.
Police have later footage of him entering the Port Authority Bus Terminal, but none of him leaving, indicating he may have left the city.
UnitedHealthcare CEO's masked shooting suspect seen in new photos in back of taxi
The New York Police Department has released new photos of the man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
In the two new pictures, released Saturday night, the suspect is seen wearing a black coat and a medical mask as he gets into the back of a cab.
This comes after police released the first unmasked photo of the suspect earlier in the week — an image captured after the suspect lowered his mask during a “flirtatious” encounter with a Manhattan hostel clerk.
UnitedHealthcare CEO’s masked shooting suspect seen in new photos in back of taxi
Police are looking into the possibility that the murder weapon used to kill Brian Thompson is a veterinary gun
Watch: Surveillance footage shows UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter exiting subway station
ICYMI: Rep. Ro Khanna says he understands social media’s response to death of Brian Thompson
Ro Khanna, a Democrat representing California’s 17th District, told ABC News he understands why many aren’t expressing sympathy for the murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
“There is no justification for violence, but the outpouring afterward has not surprised me,” Khanna said Sunday morning. “ I, as a Congressperson, had UnitedHealthcare deny a prescription for a nasal $100 pump spray, and I couldn’t get them to reverse this. So imagine what ordinary people are dealing with.”
In the days following Thompson’s death, social media has exploded with users making dark jokes about his death and sharing their experiences with UnitedHealthcare — and other major American insurers — refusing to cover crucial procedures and medications.
“The biggest denial that comes when it’s cancer treatment,” Khanna added. “People are getting denied on cancer treatment, and my view is very simple. Why can’t we have a rule that if a doctor prescribes something, and if Medicare, traditional Medicare, is going to cover it, then private insurance companies should be forced to cover it?”
How did police find an unmasked photo of the suspect?
New York Police Department investigators were able to find and release unmasked photos of the man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO thanks to a flirty moment with a hostel receptionist.
Images released by the NYPD Thursday showed the suspect unmasked. When the images were captured, the suspect was “flirting” with a woman who worked at the Upper West Side hostel he stayed in, law enforcement officials told ABC News.
Read the full story from The Independent’s Rhian Lubin:
Major break in search for UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killer came from a flirty moment
The surveillance images reportedly capture the moment the suspect was flirting with a female worker of the hostel where he was staying