Divers with the New York Police Department searched a Central Park pond for the gun used by the suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Police say the shooter may have used a veterinary gun, which is a larger, quieter firearm typically used by farmers to put animals down. Meanwhile, officials released two new photos of the suspected shooter. In the images, shared late on Saturday night, the unnamed accused gunman is captured outside a taxi and then in the back of the cab. A medical mask is again covering his face.

The images come as police continue to uncover more evidence in the case. Officers found the suspect’s backpack in Central Park late Friday. Inside was two items: a Tommy Hilfiger jacket and Monopoly money, sources told ABC News.

While New York City Mayor Eric Adams insisted “the net is tightening” around the suspect, much remains a mystery as of Sunday morning. With the manhunt now entering its fifth day, the killer’s identity and his motive is still unknown.

Some NYPD investigators arrived in Atlanta Saturday as the manhunt goes multi-state.