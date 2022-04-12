✕ Close Multiple people shot in Brooklyn subway station_1.mp4

A manhunt is now underway for a gunman wearing a gas mask and MTA clothing who opened fire and detonated explosive devices on a Brooklyn subway during Tuesday morning’s rush hour.

At least 16 people were injured - at least eight of them shot - in the shock incident that unfolded at around 8:30am at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park, as crowds of New Yorkers commuted to work in Manhattan.

The FDNY said that it was called to reports of smoke at the station and discovered multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The extent of the victims’ injuries remains unclear, but two of the shooting victims are said to be seriously wounded. It is not clear if the shooting was random or targeted.

Police are now hunting for a suspect who was described as a Black male, wearing a gas mask, MTA uniform and carrying a book bag.

Officials initially said that undetonated explosive devices had been found but, by 10am, the NYPD said there were no active explosive devices on the scene.

People are being advised to stay away from the area.