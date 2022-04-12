Liveupdated1649781419

Brooklyn subway shooting - live: Manhunt continues as police release suspect description

Follow live updates on the shooting in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Rachel Sharp
Tuesday 12 April 2022 17:36
Multiple people shot in Brooklyn subway station_1.mp4

A manhunt is now underway for a gunman wearing a gas mask and MTA clothing who opened fire and detonated explosive devices on a Brooklyn subway during Tuesday morning’s rush hour.

At least 16 people were injured - at least eight of them shot - in the shock incident that unfolded at around 8:30am at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park, as crowds of New Yorkers commuted to work in Manhattan.

The FDNY said that it was called to reports of smoke at the station and discovered multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The extent of the victims’ injuries remains unclear, but two of the shooting victims are said to be seriously wounded. It is not clear if the shooting was random or targeted.

Police are now hunting for a suspect who was described as a Black male, wearing a gas mask, MTA uniform and carrying a book bag.

Officials initially said that undetonated explosive devices had been found but, by 10am, the NYPD said there were no active explosive devices on the scene.

People are being advised to stay away from the area.

1649781419

No motive is clear

Officials said that there is no known motive for Tuesday’s attack and it is not clear if the victims were random or targeted.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that the shooting is not being treated as an act of terrorism but added that investigators are “not ruling anything out”.

Rachel Sharp12 April 2022 17:36
1649781126

Officials release description of suspect who remains on the run

The suspect is described as a Black male, 5 foot 5 inches tall with a heavy build.

He was wearing a green construction vest and a grey hooded sweatshirt at the time of the attack.

Governor Kathy Hochul described him as “dangerous”.

Rachel Sharp12 April 2022 17:32
1649780982

Victims wounded by shrapnel and smoke inhalation

Among the 16 people injured in Tuesday’s attack, 10 suffered gunshot wounds.

The other six victims suffered a “variety of injuries from shrapnel to smoke inhalation to panic”, officials said.

Rachel Sharp12 April 2022 17:29
1649780439

Victims: 16 injured including 10 shot, with five in critical but stable condition

A total of 10 people were shot, with another six people injured in Tuesday’s attack in Brooklyn, officials confirmed at the press conference.

Among the 10 shooting victims, five are in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Rachel Sharp12 April 2022 17:20
1649780299

Governor Kathy Hochul: ‘We say no more mass shootings’

Governor Kathy Hochul demanded an “end” to the “insanity” of shootings and gun violence in the streets of New York City during Tuesday’s press conference.

“It has to end and it ends now,” she said of the city’s spike in violence.

The governor said New Yorkers were “sick and tired of reading headines” about shooting victims.

“It has to stop,” she added.

Rachel Sharp12 April 2022 17:18
1649780121

NYPD Commissioner: Incident is not being investigated as act of terrorism

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell says that there are currently “no known explosive devices” on the city’s subway trains and it is not being investigated as an act of terrorism at this time.

Rachel Sharp12 April 2022 17:15
1649779652

Watch the press conference live here:

Watch live as police hold press conference after Brooklyn subway shooting
Rachel Sharp12 April 2022 17:07
1649779576

Map of the area where the shooting took place

Rachel Sharp12 April 2022 17:06
1649779324

Delays continue on subway lines

Delays and service changes continue to impact trains on the D/N/R/F lines in Brooklyn and Manhattan as of midday on Tuesday.

The MTA said that W/B/R trains are also suspended in Brooklyn.

Rachel Sharp12 April 2022 17:02
1649778700

FDNY: 16 people injured including eight shot

The FDNY has updated the victim toll from Tuesday morning’s attack, announcing that 16 people were injured including eight people who were shot.

Officials previously said that 13 were injured including five people who were shot.

Rachel Sharp12 April 2022 16:51

