Brooklyn subway shooting victim count rises as police hunt gunman in gas mask

At least 10 people have been shot and six more injured after a masked gunman opened fire and detonated several devices on the New York City subway Tuesday morning, sparking panic among rush hour commuters.

Police are hunting for a suspect who was described as wearing an MTA uniform, a gas mask and a green vest, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news briefing just after midday.

Authorities were called to reports of gunfire and multiple explosions on the Manhattan-bound N/R line at around 8.30am.

It appears as though the attack began at 25th St station, when the masked man threw an explosive device believed to be a smoke canister into the air and began shooting, hitting at least 10 commuters.

As the train arrived at 36th St station in Sunset Park, terrified commuters, some limping from what appear to be gunshot wounds, burst off the train as smoke billowed from the carriage.

Five of the shooting victims were in a critical but stable condition in hospital. At least 16 people were taken to hospital for injuries including smoke inhalation, but none were suffering life threatening injuries.

The NYPD have said the attack was not an act of terrorism.

The NYPD issued a description of the suspected gunman as about 1.65m (5ft5in) and 81 kgs (180 pounds).

Graphic images posted to social media show bloodied commuters lying on the ground in the 36th St subway station.

A video posted to Twitter showed terrified commuters getting off a subway car as it pulls into the 25th St station with smoke billowing from the carriage. Several appear overcome with smoke inhalation.

Danny Mastrogiorgio, a Brooklyn resident whose son goes to school near the 36 Street station, told The Independent he had just got off the train when he saw the wounded being led out of the subway.

“I saw people running up the stairs, running down the street. A guy from the MTA came out waving his arms, trying to get the cops to come down.“Eventually a bunch of ambulances pulled up. I saw them take one guy with a leg wound. They had him in the middle of the street there before the ambulance got him.”

Juliana Fonda, a broadcast engineer at WNYC, told the Gothamist she heard shots fired from one car over while riding the N train.

“People were pounding and looking behind them, running, trying to get on to the train,” Ms Fonda said.

ADVISORY: Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/xPIAHbtSA7 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

“The door locked between cars and the people behind us, there were a lot of loud pops and there was smoke in the other car.”

Another commuter told the news site that 36th St station was filled with smoke as subway riders tried to evacuate.

“There was blood everywhere,” the commuter, who gave her first name Joana, said.

“Everybody’s just running out because they thought they were next.”

Witness Roddy Broke wrote on Twitter: “Either shots or a bomb went off at 36th Street. Scariest moment of my life, man.”

Wounded people were seen emerging from the 36th St and 25th St stations.

Authorities initially warned of unexploded devices at the stations.

Just before 10am, the NYPD said there were “no active explosive devices”. It warned New Yorkers to avoid the area.

There is no D/N/R service in Brooklyn and some stations in Manhattan.



Expect major delays on B/D/F N/Q/R trains.



Take alternate subway or bus lines.



What's Happening?

There is a major disruption to service while NYPD responds to an incident at 36 St.



More info 👇 pic.twitter.com/5uZMXkOOK7 — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) April 12, 2022

The D, N and R lines have been suspended, and there will be severe delays on the B, D and F lines, the MTA said.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the attack and was in contact with Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Fabien Levy, a spokesman for Mr Adams, asked for New Yorkers to stay away from this area for their safety.