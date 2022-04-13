Police hunting for a gunman who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway line say they have located a U-Haul van linked to the shooter.

An NYPD official said they were cordoning off King’s Highway about 6.4kms (4 miles) from the scene of the shooting at 36th St Station on Tuesday morning that saw 10 suffer gunshot wounds and at least 18 others injured.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said police were clearing nearby businesses while awaiting a bomb squad and the highly specialised emergency services unit.

#BREAKING: Law enforcement has found and is now investigating the U-haul van which they were searching for in connection with the Brooklyn Subway Shooting. Van is located on Kings Highway. pic.twitter.com/LxTIYTS6L5 — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) April 12, 2022

The rented vehicle with Arizona number plates and licence plate AL3140 had been sought as a top priority after it was linked to the shooter by police.

Officers were told to stop the truck and detain any occupants in an all points bulletin issued Tuesday afternoon.

The citywide alert came after a masked gunman set off a smoke device before opening fire on a crowded Manhattan-bound N train as it waited to enter 36th St station on Tuesday morning, police said.

At least 10 people were shot, while a total of 28 have been hospitalised, police say.

On Tuesday afternoon, police recovered a gun, a high capacity magazine, and a backpack containing the fireworks and smoke devices, NBC News New York reported.

Law enforcement sources said the gun may have jammed during the attack, preventing further injury and possible death.

PHOTO: This is the bag with fireworks and smoke canisters police recovered in connection with #Brooklyn subway shooting #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/DCmU3mO3ln — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) April 12, 2022

According to reports, surveillance cameras at the station were not working at the time of the attack.

Police reportedly have an image of the suspect, and are working to identify him.

Late on Tuesday 12 April, police named Frank R James as a person of interest in the case, though authorities were careful not to suggest that Mr James carried out the shooting.

Police said 33 shots were fired in the shooting, and announced a $50,000 reward for information about the crime.

The gunman was wearing a gas mask, a green construction vest, and was described as a black male 1.65m (5ft5in) tall, with “heavy build” weighing approximately 81 kgs (180 pounds). He remained on the loose more than seven hours after the attack.

Associated Press contributed to this report