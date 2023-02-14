Brooklyn U-Haul truck crash – live: Suspect ‘stabbed brother and roommate’ in Las Vegas, police say
Incident involving U-Haul truck unfolded at around 11am today near 5th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway in New York
Multiple pedestrians were struck by an out-of-control U-Haul truck in a series of hit-and-run crashes in Brooklyn in New York City on Monday.
At least eight people are injured, including a police officer who responded to the incident and several people on mopeds and e-bikes. Two are in a critical condition and two are in a serious condition.
Local media outlets named the driver as 62-year-old Weng Sor, a US citizen originally from Malaysia, who is also reported to have been jailed in Las Vegas in 2015 for stabbing his brother.
Records from that time said that he had an "unknown type [of] mental health illness for which he takes medication". Brooklyn authorities said he told officers on Monday: “'I want to die”.
The incident unfolded at around 11am near 5th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway in Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge neighbourhood, with victims injured at seven different locations.
Surveillance footage showed a U-Haul truck careening off the street and onto a sidewalk, sending people in its way running for cover.
New York City Councilmember Justin Brannan characterised the incident as a “rampage”, saying on Twitter: “We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn’t an accident,” Mr Brannan said on Twitter.”
However, New York Police Department (NYPD) commissioner Keechant Sewell said there was “no indication” that this was meant as a terrorist attack.
'Just recklessly driving and hitting'
A witness has described how the U-Haul driver "recklessly" ploughed through pedestrians and people on bicycles.
Isa Rosenbloom, a resident of Carroll Gardens in Brooklyn, told CBS New York that the truck was "just kind of recklessly driving and hitting, running over people, delivery people on their delivery bikes".
Another witness, Ignacio De La Luz, described how police officers boxed in the truck against a building and brought it to a standstill.
"The patrol got in front of the truck, and then the truck got into the sidewalk," Mr De La Luz said. "And he couldn't move. And right away the officer got out of the car, pull out the gun, and they guy had no choice but to stop."
Suspect previous jailed for stabbing brother – full story
Here’s my full story on what we know so far about suspect Weng Sor’s history with Las Vegas police, including reports that he stabbed his brother and roommate in two separate incidents.
CCTV footage shows a very narrow escape
Here's the surveillance footage showing the U-Haul truck's rampage, showing one man's very close escape.
‘I've only seen this in movies'
A mother of two who was injured by the U-Haul on Monday has been discharged from hospital with a cast on her foot.
Yi Chun Hee, 38, told CBS New York that she was on her way to visit a friend, standing with her e-bike on Bay Ridge Parkway and 7th Ave, when she saw the truck run a red light and drive straight toward her.
"It hit me. When he see me, just comes, hit me," she said, describing how she had almost no time to react before the impact, which wrecked her bike.
"It's very crazy. I've only seen this in the movie[s]," she continued. "I'm very scared. I'm scared even now."
Suspect was jailed in Las Vegas for stabbing his brother
The suspected driver of the U-Haul truck has previously served prison time in Las Vegas for stabbing his brother, reports say.
Multiple media outlets have named the suspect as Weng Sor, 62, reportedly a US citizen born in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and with no previous criminal record in New York.
According to Las Vegas broadcaster KLAS-TV, however, Mr Sor was actually arrested in Las Vegas in October 2015 and imprisoned for one to three years, ultimately serving 16 months.
Records said that he had an "unknown type [of] mental health illness for which he takes medication".
Separately, in November 2020, Mr Sor allegedly stabbed his roommate in the arm. Police said he had been "walking up and down the driveway talking to himself about Communism". before the attack.
The judge in that case found him not fit to stand trial, and he was ordered to serve one year in detention.
We’ve reached out to Las Vegas authorities for more information.
Man who narrowly escaped truck in CCTV footage is ‘doing okay’
The man seen diving out of the truck's way in CCTV video of Monday’s “rampage” was able to escape with only an injured knee, according to his boss.
"He was able to escape, thank God. He’s okay," the man's manager told the New York Daily News, which did not give either person's name. "I see a big – bang! I came outside. I saw his pants was ripped."
The man is reported to be a driver at a local car service, and in his sixties.
Kida Rexhepi, 41, who owns a business along that street, also told the Daily News: "It was very fast, the truck and the police were following him... the car came very close to the store. It was going so fast. I’m like, 'what happened?'"
Statement from NY Governor Kathy Hochul
What is the condition of the victims?
Here’s what we know so far about the victims and their injuries:
- Two people are in critical condition and two others are in a serious condition, according to NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell.
- Four others sustained minor injuries, including three men hit while riding mopeds in various parts of Bay Ridge.
- One of the people in critical condition is a man who was hit as a pedestrian on Fourth Ave near 54th St.
- One of the people hurt was a police officer, but we don't know their condition.
- Authorities have not yet released the victims' names.
Everything we know about the Brooklyn U-Haul 'rampage'
My colleagues Gustaf Kilander and Richard Hall have rounded up what we know so far about this incident.
‘At this time, we have no indication that there was any terrorism involvement in this incident,’ NYPD Commissioner says
Truck was rented in Florida, report says
The U-Haul truck that hit multiple people on Monday was rented on 23 January in Daytona Beach, Florida, according to New York Post reporter Joe Marino.
Mr Marino said he had been told by law enforcement sources that the truck was rented by Weng Sor, a 62-year-old man originally born in Malaysia.