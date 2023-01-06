Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger affidavit reveals killer’s chilling final words to victims
Bryan Kohberger is accused of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho
Chilling details about the murders of four University of Idaho students surfaced on Thursday when suspected killer Bryan Kohberger appeared in court in Moscow for the first time and his affidavit was released.
The affidavit reveals that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.
Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack – and that he returned to the scene of the crime around five hours after the stabbing frenzy.
For the first time, it emerged that one of the two surviving roommates came face to face with the masked killer inside the home and overheard his chilling final words to the victims: “It’s ok, I’m going to help you.”
Mr Kohberger faced some of the victims’ families when he made his initial court appearance in Latah County Courthouse on Thursday morning. He was denied bail and is being held on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.
Bryan Kohberger’s next court appearance
Bryan Kohberger is expected to make his second court appearance next week.
A hearing has been scheduled for 12 January at Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, Idaho.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student appeared before the Latah County Magistrate Court judge for the first time on Thursday where he was denied bail.
The victims’ families sobbed in the gallery while Mr Kohberger showed no emotion.
FBI denies telling police to stop Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger on cross-country road trip
The FBI has denied claims that it instructed Indiana police to perform traffic stops on Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger as he made a cross-country road trip to Pennsylvania last month.
Mr Kohberger was stopped twice minutes apart while traveling through Indiana with his father on 15 December - one time by county police and the other by state police.
After body-camera footage of both stops emerged earlier this week, a law enforcement source told Fox News that the FBI had requested the stops to obtain images of Mr Kohberger’s hands as part of the investigation into the quadruple homicide of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin back in Moscow, Idaho.
WATCH: Bryan Kohberger appears in Idaho court for the first time
On Thursday, Bryan Kohberger appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students.
Surviving roommate in Idaho murders came face to face with masked killer in home
One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.
Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.
On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho. Two other female roommates were also home at the time of the attack but were left unharmed.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Bryan Kohberger changed car licence plates five days after murders
Accused killer Bryan Kohberger changed the licence plates on his white Hyundai Elantra just five days after the murders of four Idaho students, it has been revealed.
Licensing records released on Wednesday show that the 28-year-old criminology student registered his vehicle in
Washington state on 18 November, resulting in new licence plates.
Prior to this, the car had been registered by Mr Kohberger in Pennsylvania, the vehicle history shows.
On 13 November, Mr Kohberger is accused of murdering four Idaho students in an off-campus home in Moscow.
Investigators were searching for the driver of a white Hyundai Elantra which was seen near the crime scene at the time of the murders.
Timeline: Bryan Kohberger’s movements
June to 13 November – Bryan Kohberger is accused of stalking the home where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed at least 12 times prior to the murders.
13 November – He allegedly murders the four students in a savage knife attack in their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.
13 November to early-December – Mr Kohberger stays in Pullman, 10 minutes from the crime scene and continues with his studies at Washington State University.
Early-December – Mr Kohberger’s father travels to meet him in Washington and the father and son begin a cross-country drive to Pennsylvania in the suspect’s white Hyundai Elantra.
15 December – The two men are pulled over by police twice in Indiana in the Elantra. Bodycam shows them chatting casually to an Indiana State Police officer during the second stop before they continue on their journey.
Mid-December – Mr Kohberger and his father return to the family home in the Poconos Mountains.
30 December – Mr Kohberger is arrested at his family home on murder charges.
3 January – Mr Kohberger appears in Monroe County Court in Pennsylvania for his extradition hearing where he agrees to be voluntarily transported back to Idaho.
4 January – The suspect is flown from Pennsylvania to Idaho. He is booked into Latah County Jail.
5 January – Mr Kohberger appears in court in Idaho for the first time. The affidavit is released revealing how investigators connected him to the crime.
Kaylee Goncalves’ parents want death penalty for accused killer
The grieving parents of one of the slain University of Idaho students have called for the death penalty for the man accused of stabbing her and her three friends to death.
Kaylee Goncalves’ parents Steve and Kristi Goncalves spoke to NewsNation on Thursday night after facing accused killer Bryan Kohberger in court for the first time in Moscow, Idaho.
Mr Goncalves said that justice for his daughter means the death penalty for the 28-year-old criminology PhD student, saying that “he has to pay”.
“We will forgive this individual and we will, but he has to pay for what he’s done,” he said.
“And it’s not just our daughter, it’s all the victims he needs to pay justice to.”
When asked what justice looks like, he said: “For me, it’s gonna look a lot like an end... Justice is when you leave the planet, and the whole world is able to rejoice and be glad that you’re not there.”
He added: “If you want to play god’s role, you’re gonna have to go answer to him.”
Bryan Kohberger applied for police internship around time of Idaho murders
The criminology PhD student charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students had applied for an internship with the local police department within months of the murders, according to an unsealed arrest affidavit.
Bryan Kohberger, 28, was extradited to Idaho this week to be tried in the 13 November deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21.
The affidavit unsealed on Thursday details how Mr Kohberger, a student at Washington State University, right across the state border from the UI campus, had applied for an internship in fall 2022 with the Pullman Police Department.
The Independent’s Sheila Flynn has the full story:
Kohberger behaved differently after murders, says former student
Former students, professors and classmates of accused quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger have spoken out following his arrest, with several revealing how the criminology PhD student’s behaviour changed in the weeks after the horrific murders.
Mr Kohberger, 28, was arrested on Friday after law enforcement swooped on his family home in Poconos Mountains where he had been celebrating the holidays with his parents.
The PhD student at Washington State University is accused of murdering University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in a savage knife attack in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.
On Tuesday, he appeared in Monroe County Courthouse where he agreed to be extradited back to Idaho to face murder charges.
Since his shock arrest, acquaintances have revealed they noticed a change in behaviour in the suspect in the aftermath of the murders.
A former student of accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger said the teaching assistant seemed “preoccupied” and started grading leniently following the murders of the four University of Idaho students.
“Definitely around then, he started grading everybody just 100s. Pretty much if you turned something in, you were getting high marks,” Washington State University student Hayden Stinchfield told CNN.
“He stopped leaving notes. He seemed preoccupied,” the student added.
“The couple times that he did come after, or around that time period, he had a little more facial hair, stubble, less well-kept. He was a little quieter.”
What body camera video reveals about the Idaho murders investigation
Police body camera footage has been released of Indiana murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s first traffic stop in Indiana as he was driving with his father back to Pennsylvania.
Mr Kohberger was pulled over at about 10.44am on 15 December by a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy for following too closely to a vehicle, according to footage obtained by King5.
Separate police body cam footage released on Tuesday showed an Indiana State Police trooper pulling Mr Kohberger and his father over shortly afterwards.
The two traffic stops took place as the pair made the 2,500-mile journey from Washington to their home state where they planned to spend the holidays.
