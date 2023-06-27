Bryan Kohberger hearing – live: Idaho murders suspect to appear in court as prosecutors seek death penalty
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger is scheduled to appear in court today – hours after prosecutors announced their plans to seek the death penalty against him.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student will appear in Latah County Court in Moscow, Idaho, on Tuesday afternoon where Judge John Judge will hear arguments on several motions in the case.
In recent court filings, Mr Kohberger’s attorneys have asked the court to order prosecutors to turn over more evidence about the DNA tying him to the crime scene as well as information about the grand jury which returned an indictment against him.
In one filing, submitted last week, the accused killer insisted he has “no connection” to the four slain students and claimed that DNA from three other unidentified men was also found at the grisly crime scene.
Meanwhile, on Monday, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson filed a notice of his intent to seek the death penalty, citing five “aggravating circumstances” that could warrant the maximum sentence of capital punishment.
Mr Kohberger is accused of the brutal murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, who were stabbed to death in a student home on 13 November.
Who are the victims?
Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21, were seniors at the University of Idaho and were expected to graduate this year.
At a vigil weeks after the murders, Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves told how the two “absolutely beautiful” young women first met in sixth grade and became inseparable.
“They just found each other and every day they did homework together, they came to our house together, they shared everything,” he said at the time. “Then they started looking at colleges, they came here together. They eventually get into the same apartment together.
“And in the end, they died together, in the same room, in the same bed.”
Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were juniors at the college and had begun dating months before their deaths. They were both 20.
Six months after the stabbings, the families of the slain students accepted posthumous awards for their achievements.
Mogen and Goncalves’ relatives walked across the stage for their degrees in an emotional ceremony on 13 May. Kernodle’s family also accepted her certificate in marketing at a separate ceremony while Chapin’s award in sports, recreation and management was mailed to his parents.
Xana Kernodle’s family is calling on the community to 'have fun’ on what would have been her 21st birthday
“My sister, Xana Kernodle was born on July 5th, 2002 making this year her 21st birthday. We hope to celebrate #xanapalooza this year and every year by being silly, having fun, getting out of our comfort zones, and loving life like she did each day,” her sister Jazzmin wrote on Facebook.
“She had the most love for living each day to the fullest, creating memories, gaining new experiences, being silly, and of course all those who surrounded her. Help us celebrate #xanapalooza and honor Xana for her 21st birthday on July 5th by doing something fun, new and spontaneous!”
WATCH: Police bodycam shows Bryan Kohberger being pulled over in Hyundai Elantra
Court to hear defence’s arguments
In court on Tuesday, Judge John Judge will hear arguments on the defence’s request for a stay of proceedings.
Bryan Kohberger’s defence filed the motion for a stay earlier this month, arguing that the case should be put on hold until the matter of the grand jury record is resolved in court.
Mr Kohberger is seeking the complete record of the grand jury proceedings from prosecutors, arguing it is crucial to him fighting the indictment against him.
A stay of proceedings is where a court stops or suspends case proceedings or a trial either temporarily or indefinitely.
Prosecutors in Idaho announced on Monday that they are seeking the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminal justice graduate accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in a brutal knife attack that shocked America.
Reacting to the news, Kaylee Goncalve’s father Steve Goncalves said he was relieved.
“I’m glad that we’re in a situation of strength and the evidence is there and we feel that we can, they can go forward with this,” Mr Goncalves told NBC News.
Judge agrees to narrow but not lift gag order
An Idaho judge has denied a request from roughly two dozen news organizations to lift a gag order in the criminal case of a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. The judge did, however, significantly narrow the gag order in response to the news organizations’ concerns.
The ruling was handed down late Friday afternoon.
In it, 2nd District Judge John Judge said it was legally prudent to restrict attorneys from making some statements about the case in order to preserve Bryan Kohberger‘s right to a fair trial. Still, Judge also said the original gag order — which also barred law enforcement officers and other people tangentially related to the case from speaking to the press — was “arguably overbroad and vague in some areas.
Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho. Prosecutors have yet to reveal if they intend to seek the death penalty.
ICYMI: This is what’s on today’s agenda for Bryan Kohberger’s hearing
Four things will be discussed in today’s hearing”
- Defence’s motion to compel
- Defence’s motion to make available records of all proceedings of the grand jury
- Defence’s motion requesting release of grand jury materials under protective order
- Defence’s motion to stay proceedings
Brutal stabbings, a white Hyundai Elantra and a criminology student
It’s now seven months since four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in Moscow.
Here’s everything that’s happened so far.
The Independent’s Io Dodds reports:
Bryan Kohberger was arrested for robbery in 2014
Records obtained by ABC News show that Mr Kohberger was arrested allegedly for stealing his sister’s cellphone.
Mr Kohberger reportedly paid $20 to a friend so he could take him to the mall, where he sold the phone for $200. He had just recently been discharged from a rehab centre where he received treatment for his addiction.
His father was the one to file the report with police after Mr Koberger reportedly warned him “not to do anything stupid.”
Prosecutors in Idaho are seeking the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminal justice graduate accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in a brutal knife attack that shocked America.
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson filed a notice of his intent to seek the death penalty in court in Moscow, Idaho, on Monday, citing five “aggravating circumstances” that could warrant the maximum sentence of capital punishment being sought.
These circumstances include that the murder was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity” and that the defendant showed “utter disregard for human life”.