Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger refused to enter a plea at his arraignment on four counts of first-degree murder and burglary.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student’s arraignment was scheduled for 9am PT in Latah County Court in Moscow, Idaho.

Mr Kohberger was expected to enter a plea but instead his attorney Anne Taylor said that he was “standing silent” on the charges, leaving the judge to enter not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Mr Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, on 13 November in a horror attack that rocked the college town of Moscow and sent shockwaves across America.

The four victims were stabbed to death in an off-campus home that the three women shared with two surviving roommates.

Six weeks later, Mr Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania on 30 December.

Investigators say that Mr Kohberger’s DNA was found on a knife sheath left behind at the crime scene. A white Hyundai Elantra – matching his – was also captured on surveillance footage driving away from the area at the time of the murders.