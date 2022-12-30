Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man arrested in connection with the murder of four university students in Idaho conducted a study asking criminals how they selected their targets - and how they felt as they committed the crimes.

As police records revealed that criminology student Bryan Kohberger had been arrested in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in connection with the November stabbing deaths of the students, it emerged just six months ago he had sought input from former criminals to understand their decision-making processes.

He also wanted to know how they felt throughout the experience

“Hello, my name is Bryan and I am inviting you to participate in a research project that seeks to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime,” he wrote in May in a post, since deleted, on Reddit.

“In particular, this study seeks to understand the story behind your most recent criminal offense, with an emphasis on your thoughts and feelings throughout your experience.”

The survey was anonymous, and according to the Daily Mail, questions included - “Did you prepare for the crime before leaving your home?”, “Why did you choose that victim or target over others?”, and “What was the first move you made to accomplish your goal?”.

He also asked: “After committing the crime, what were you thinking and feeling?”

While Mr Kohberger was studying criminology, where such questions might seem part and parcel of any programme, many may see them in a different light following his arrest in connection with the murders of Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin.

The four were stabbed to death at a rental home near the campus of University of Idaho, in Moscow, sometime in the early morning hours of Nov 13. Investigators were unable to name a suspect or locate a murder weapon for weeks.

Moscow police appeared to have ruled out a second suspect in the murders.

“We have an individual in custody who committed these horrible crimes and I do believe our community is safe, but we still need to be vigilant,” Moscow police chief James Fry said during a press conference on Friday.

Mr Kohberger was charged with four counts of murder in connection with the killings.

The Associated Press said public records showed that Mr Kohberger is a registered libertarian voter with a keen interest in criminal justice and criminology.

He is listed as a PhD student by the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, just eight miles from Moscow.

He completed his graduate studies in criminal justice this year at DeSales University, in Center Valley, Pennsylvania.

In a statement issued to the media, the college said: “On Friday, December 30, DeSales University learned of the arrest of Bryan Kohberger in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students.

“Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed his graduate studies in June 2022.”

It added: “As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families during this difficult time.”