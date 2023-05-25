✕ Close Moment Idaho student murders suspect arrives in court for arraignment

The parents of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger have reportedly been subpoenaed to testify before an investigative grand jury in the family’s home state of Pennsylvania.

Mr Kohberger’s father is expected to testify before the grand jury in a sealed proceeding in Monroe County on Thursday, a source told CNN.

It was not immediately clear in what potential crime they were being investigated.

His mother has already given evidence to the grand jury, the source told the news outlet, adding that their testimony will be given under oath and may be shared with Idaho prosecutors.

News Nation reported that Mr Kohberger’s parents had been called to testify in a case related to Dana Smithers, who went missing in 2022 and was later found dead.

Meanwhile, the families of two of the four slain University of Idaho students are preparing to sue the university, Washington State University and the city of Moscow over their murders, it has been revealed.

Mr Kohberger is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and her roommates Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, on 13 November in an attack that rocked the college town of Moscow and sent shockwaves across America.