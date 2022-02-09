(Google street view)

Two people have been shot, including one student, at a high school in Buffalo, New York.

Reports of gunfire at McKinley High School emerged at around 3.45pm local time on Wednesday.

A source inside the school confirmed students and staff went into lockdown as an FBI tactical unit was seen entering the campus.

As of 5.30pm no one has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, which police said was precipitated by a fight between two groups in the school parking lot after classes concluded.

The victims included a male student who was hospitalised with multiple gunshot wounds and a security guard who suffered a bullet to the leg.

More than 100 students remained on lockdown as panicked parents stood at the edge of campus waiting to be reunited.

One student told WGRZ: “It was crazy. We didn’t know what was happening.”

Nearby SUNY Buffalo State College warned anyone on campus to shelter in place immediately after an armed person was seen walking in that direction.