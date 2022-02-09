Buffalo school shooting - live: No suspect in custody after two people shot at McKinley High including student
Two people have been shot, including one student, at a high school in Buffalo, New York.
Reports of gunfire at McKinley High School emerged at around 3.45pm local time on Wednesday.
A source inside the school confirmed students and staff went into lockdown as an FBI tactical unit was seen entering the campus.
As of 5.30pm no one has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, which police said was precipitated by a fight between two groups in the school parking lot after classes concluded.
The victims included a male student who was hospitalised with multiple gunshot wounds and a security guard who suffered a bullet to the leg.
More than 100 students remained on lockdown as panicked parents stood at the edge of campus waiting to be reunited.
One student told WGRZ: “It was crazy. We didn’t know what was happening.”
Nearby SUNY Buffalo State College warned anyone on campus to shelter in place immediately after an armed person was seen walking in that direction.
College cancels night classes
SUNY Buffalo State College has cancelled classes for the rest of the day after the shooting was reported down the street at McKinley High School.
The college initially put out an alert at around 4.15pm advising of an “armed person near campus” and warning to “immediately shelter in place”.
Another alert posted at 5pm advised cancellation of all classes, events and activities on campus.
“For those already on campus, please continue to shelter in place,” it added.
No one in custody
Buffalo Police have confirmed that no one has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
Officials gave a brief update on the situation just before 5.30pm, revealing there are more than 100 students currently in the school.
They also confirmed that the shooting was precipitated by a fight in the parking lot of the school after classes concluded.
It was unclear whether that fight involved students.
Students still on lockdown
More than an hour after gunfire was reported, students are still on lockdown inside the school, according to local reports.
Footage posted on social media showed panicked parents waiting outside for an update on the situation.
Motorists told to avoid area
Buffalo police have instructed motorists to avoid the area between Route 198 and Amherst Street while law enforcement are on the scene at the high school.
Photos posted on social media reveal a heavy police presence in the area around the school while a police helicopter was seen circling overhead.
It remains unclear if the shooter has been apprehended.
One person hospitalised: report
A journalist stationed at the scene reported that at least one person has been hospitalised following the shooting.
WGRZ reporter Robert Hackford said that person was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital, suggesting they were a student.
Mr Hackford also described a brief conversation with a student who witnessed the shooting and said: “It was crazy. We didn’t know what was happening.”
Another report from Buffalo News claimed the victims included a student and a security guard. A police source told the outlet the shooting stemmed from a fight between two groups.
Nearby college issues shelter in place warning
Moments after reports of the high school shooting emerged, nearby SUNY Buffalo State College put out an alert on Twitter.
It advised anyone on campus to shelter in place immediately.
FBI filmed entering school
A response team from the FBI was seen entering the high school in footage from WKBW reporter Olivia Proia.
The outlet reported that gunfire erupted at around 3.45pm.
What we know so far
Reports of gunfire at McKinley High School emerged just after 4pm local time on Wednesday.
Few details have been released about the incident, including whether the shooter has been apprehended.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
Shooter opens fire at Buffalo high school
The shooting unfolded at around 3:45pm at McKinley High School
