Buffalo, New York, police say that at least 10 people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a gunman with a rifle and body armour opened fire at a supermarket in the city.

Police said the shooting took place at Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue.

“This was pure evil,” said Erie County sheriff John Garcia in a press conference on Saturday. “It was straight up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community.”

In addition to the 10 who were killed, a group that included a retired Buffalo police officer working as a security guard, another three were injured with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking into whether the alleged shooter livestreamed the massacre and posted a white supremacist manifesto online.

The suspect is an 18-year-old white male who came from another county in New York state, officials said.

Local, state, and federal officials said they were monitoring the situation.