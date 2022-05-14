Buffalo mass shooting – latest: Ten dead in ‘pure evil’ racially motivated attack at supermarket
Buffalo, New York, police say that at least 10 people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a gunman with a rifle and body armour opened fire at a supermarket in the city.
Police said the shooting took place at Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
“This was pure evil,” said Erie County sheriff John Garcia in a press conference on Saturday. “It was straight up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community.”
In addition to the 10 who were killed, a group that included a retired Buffalo police officer working as a security guard, another three were injured with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are looking into whether the alleged shooter livestreamed the massacre and posted a white supremacist manifesto online.
The suspect is an 18-year-old white male who came from another county in New York state, officials said.
Local, state, and federal officials said they were monitoring the situation.
New York Governor expected to visit Buffalo shooting site
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to visit Buffalo on Saturday night and address the public, after a mass shooting at a supermarket in the city left 10 dead and three injured earlier today.
Most victims of Buffalo shooting are Black, police say
A mass shooting which killed 10 people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket is being investigated as a hate crime by local and federal officials, according to police.
Among the victims, 11 of the 13 shot were African-American, officials said on Saturday.
The Tops grocery store where the shooting took place is in a predominantly Black neighbourhood.
Buffalo shooting suspect could face life in prison
An individual is in custody for Saturday’s mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store, and could face life in prison, according to officials.
A judge will arraign the suspect, an 18-year-old white man, later today, police said on Saturday at a press conference.
Buffalo shooting suspect committed act of ‘pure evil’, sheriff says
More details are emerging about the suspect who allegedly killed 10 people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket on Saturday, before being taken into police custody.
“This was pure evil,” Erie County sheriff John Garcia said at a press conference. “It was a straight up, racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community.”
The suspect is an 18-year-old white male, police added, who livestreamed the shooting online.
The FBI said it is investigating the massacre as both a hate crime and an act of domestic violent extremism.
SWAT teams and police have swarmed a Buffalo, New York, grocery store where at least 10 people were killed in a mass shooting.
More images from the scene below.
Buffalo officials address public about Tops supermarket shooting
City officials, including Buffalo mayor Byron Brown, are addressing the public in a press conference.
Buffalo mayoral candidate says city ‘segregated by design’ and government racism may have caused shooting
As police reportedly look into whether the Buffalo supermarket shooter had a white supremacist ideology, former mayoral candidate India Walton said government racism had a hand in causing the tragedy.
“Lord I have a lot of thoughts and feelings. This runs deep for me and it’s not political and I will very likely say same things that are impolite,” said Ms Walton, a socialist who mounted a shock defeat of incumbent mayor Byron Brown in a 2021 primary before losing in the general election. “Our government can’t prevent things that they actually cause. Buffalo is segregated by design and racism is not only encouraged but rewarded.”
Tops Markets ‘shocked and deeply saddened’ by shooting
The grocery chain Tops Friendly Market said it is “shocked and deeply saddened” by the shooting that took place at one of its Buffalo, New York, stores on Saturday, which left at least 10 dead.
“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” the chain told News 4 Buffalo in a statement. “Our top priority remains the health and well-being of our customers. We appreciate the quick response of local law enforcement and are providing all available resources to assist authorities in the ongoing investigation.”
Did Buffalo shooter target store in Black neighbourhood?
Police are investigating whether the man suspected of killing at least 10 people at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, posted a white supremacist manifesto online.
The shooting took place in a predominantly Black neighbourhood about 3 miles north of downtown Buffalo.
According to unconfirmed media reports, the suspected shooter allegedly wrote in the manifesto, “If there’s one thing I want you to get from these writings, it’s that White birth rates must change. Everyday the White population becomes fewer in number.”
