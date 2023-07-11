Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An armed man has barricaded himself in a room at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, police say.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they received a complaint of a domestic disturbance at around 9.15am on Tuesday.

When they arrived at the hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, the man refused to come out and told officers he was armed, police said.

SWAT teams and crisis negotiators have been sent to the hotel on the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police asked residents to avoid the area and watch out for emergency personnel.

“We are actively trying to resolve this situation,” the LVPD said in a tweet.

North Carolina real estate broker Alyssa Hellman told The Independent she was at the Caesars Palace pool with her wife when she heard a loud bang at about 1.30pm.

She said she looked up to see that a window had been broken on about the 10th floor, and a man inside started throwing furniture out onto the concourse.

At #CaesarsPalace and someone has busted out a window and is throwing objects out. Security seems concerned that they may have a gun. #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/v12nLHigqE — Alyssa Hellman (@AVHellman) July 11, 2023

“We heard a bang and then one of the windows was broken open, and the guy was throwing things out. Lamps, a TV and a minibar. He’s drawn the curtains now,” Ms Hellman said.

Ms Hellman said guests were evacuated from the pool area, but staff did not explain what was going on.

The couple had retreated to a safe distance and said everyone around them seemed “pretty calm and content”.

“We’re tucked back hidden away, closer to the Bellagio,” she said.

A video posted to Twitter showed security guards duck for cover as a television fell to the ground behind them.

One guest told 8NewsNow that she had been swimming in the pool when a security guard ordered everybody out.

The witness said she saw chairs being thrown from a window, which appeared to be completely smashed out.

Caesars Entertainment said in a statement: “We are aware of the security incident at Caesars Palace. Our team is cooperating fully with law enforcement officers on scene who are handling the investigation.”