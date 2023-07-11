✕ Close Furniture thrown out of Ceasars palace window as police respond to hostage situation

A man has barricaded himself inside the famous Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning, claiming he is armed.

Vegas police said the man pulled a woman into his room “by force” and that she remains inside.

“She is still in the room at this time,” a police spokesman said on Tuesday during a press update. “The female has been heard from and is still OK.”

The officer added that no shots have been fired and no weapons have been seen.

SWAT teams and crisis negotiators are on site.

A bystander told The Independent a broken window could be seen on the outside of the building, and someone inside was throwing objects out.