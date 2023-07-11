Caesars Palace - live: SWAT standoff with ‘armed hostage-taker’ throwing items from Las Vegas hotel window
Las Vegas police sending crisis negotiators and SWAT teams in response to man barricaded in famed Nevada casino and hotel
A man has barricaded himself inside the famous Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning, claiming he is armed.
Vegas police said the man pulled a woman into his room “by force” and that she remains inside.
“She is still in the room at this time,” a police spokesman said on Tuesday during a press update. “The female has been heard from and is still OK.”
The officer added that no shots have been fired and no weapons have been seen.
SWAT teams and crisis negotiators are on site.
A bystander told The Independent a broken window could be seen on the outside of the building, and someone inside was throwing objects out.
WATCH: Dramatic footage shows man in standoff tossing furniture out of hotel window
Police are still locked in a standoff with a man barricaded inside a Las Vegas hotel room with a hostage.
He was filmed throwing objects out of his room in the Caesars Palace hotel-casino.
‘Oh my god!’: Video captures guests at Caesars pool running as standoff continues
The man holed up inside a Las Vegas hotel room is causing chaos at the pool below.
Police said the as-of-yet-unnamed individual broke a window and was throwing objects from his room out the window, including chairs.
Bystander video, shared with KTNV, shows guests at the Caesars Palace running in fear as the standoff continues.
News cameras capture fleeting glimpse of man barricaded in Vegas hotel room
Little is known about the man who barricaded himself inside the Caesars Palace hotel and casino this morning in Las Vegas.
However, a news camera from Fox 5 caught a brief glimpse of the man as he threw objects out the window of the building.
He appeared to be a young white man in shorts and yellow baseball cap.
Woman stuck inside room with hostile man, police say
The ongoing standoff in Las Vegas began when a man pulled a woman into his room at the Caesars Palace “by force,” according to police.
During a brief media update on Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said a SWAT team is “in control of the situation, which is isolated to that room in the tower.”
“There are negotiators talking to the subject, trying to get him out,” the official added. “The female has been heard from and is still OK.”
Police added that no weapons have been seen and no shots have been fired, though the barricaded man has thrown objects out of his window.
This isn’t the first major incident at a Las Vegas casino in recent years
Six years ago, another high-risk situation took place a Las Vegas casino just down the street from where a potential armed man is barricaded in the Caesars Palace casino.
In 2017, gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire using an arsenal of high-powered weapons from a room in the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds in the deadliest shooting in modern US history.
Investigators just found the Las Vegas gunman's disturbing internet search history
The revelation came as it emerged Mr Paddock's computer hard drive had been removed
Bystander says someone ‘throwing objects’ out of Caesars building
Someone has broken a window on the Caesars Palace building and is throwing objects out, according to a bystander.
No official confirmation has been given over whether the apparent incident is related to the ongoing standoff at the hotel.
Armed man barricades himself in room at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas as SWAT teams descend
An armed man has barricaded himself in a room at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they received a complaint of a domestic disturbance at around 9.15am on Tuesday morning.
When they arrived at the hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, the man refused to come out and told officers he was armed, police said.
SWAT teams and crisis negotiators have been sent to the hotel on the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.
Bevan Hurley is following all the latest developments for The Independent.
Armed man barricades himself in room at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas
Police were called to the casino and hotel on the Las Vegas Strip at 9.15am on Tuesday to reports of a domestic disturbance
What have police said so far about the Vegas standoff?
Details are scant about an ongoing standoff in Las Vegas.
Here’s what we know so far from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
“A male refused to open the door and stated he was armed,” police wrote on Twitter. “SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are enroute. Please avoid the area and watching for numerous emergency vehicles.”
The department also stated the location of the situation was the 3500 Block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, the site of Caesars Palace.
A standoff in Las Vegas
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of a developing standoff in Las Vegas, Nevada, where a man claiming he’s armed has barricaded himself inside the Caesars Palace hotel and casino.
We’ll be following all the latest news and updates.