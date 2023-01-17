(AB7)

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A six month old baby and their 17-year-old mother were among six people shot dead in a home in Visalia, California, on Monday, authorities say.

The Tulore County Sheriff’s Office said they believe two gunmen entered an address in Harvest Road, Goshen, nine miles west of Visalia, and fired multiple rounds just after 3.30am local time on Monday morning.

Spokesperson Liz Jones told The Sacramento Bee that the infant and her mother were among the dead, but could not provide details of any of the other victims.

Two people who were inside the home survived after hiding from the gunmen, Ms Jones told the news outlet.

Authorities executed a search warrant for drugs out at the home one week prior to the attack.