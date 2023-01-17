California gang shooting - live: Family name teen mum and baby among six killed in Goshen
Polie say that two gunmen remain on the loose
A six month old baby and their 17-year-old mother were among six people shot dead in a home in Visalia, California, on Monday, authorities say.
The Tulore County Sheriff’s Office said they believe two gunmen entered an address in Harvest Road, Goshen, nine miles west of Visalia, and fired multiple rounds just after 3.30am local time on Monday morning.
Spokesperson Liz Jones told The Sacramento Bee that the infant and her mother were among the dead, but could not provide details of any of the other victims.
Two people who were inside the home survived after hiding from the gunmen, Ms Jones told the news outlet.
Authorities executed a search warrant for drugs out at the home one week prior to the attack.
Samuel Pina said that his 17-year-old granddaughter, Alissa Parraz, and her baby, Nycholas Nolan Parraz, were among those killed in the shocking attack.
“I can’t wrap my head around what kind of monster would do this,” he told The Associated Press.
Mr Pina said Parraz and her baby were living with her father’s side of the family in Goshen. He also told the news organisation that her dad’s uncle, her dad’s cousin, and her grandmother and great-grandmother were also killed.
“It comes in big waves,” he said of the family’s shock at the killings.
Authorities say family “targeted’ amid gang associations
“Just before 4 a.m. on 1/16/23, TCSO Deputies were called to a home in the 6800 Block of Harvest Road in Goshen for multiple shots fired. The reporting party believed an active shooter was in the area because of the amount of shots being heard. Deputies arrived seven minutes later,” stated the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook on Monday morning.
“When they arrived, Deputies immediately noticed two victims dead in the street. Deputies then found a third shooting victim in the doorway of the home. As Deputies searched the area, they found multiple victims at the scene. At this point, there are six total victims.
“There are victims inside and outside the home. One victim was still alive when Deputies arrived on scene and was taken to the hospital after Deputies performed CPR on him, as well as other victims.
“Unfortunately, they were all pronounced dead, including the victim who was taken to the hospital. Detectives believe there are at least two suspects and this is not a random act of violence. It appears this family was targeted and there are gang associations involved, as well as potential drug investigations. A week ago, TCSO Detectives conducted a narcotics search warrant at the victims’ home. The victims include a 17-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby. “
Authorities say shooting was ‘message being sent’
“This was very personal, and we also believe this was a message being sent,” said Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.
GOSHEN SHOOTING: Tulare Co. Sheriff says multiple calls came in about gunshots in the area of Harvest & Rd. 68. Initially callers thought it was an active shooter because of how many rounds were being fired.— Amanda Aguilar ABC30 (@AAguilarTV) January 16, 2023
Suspects were gone by the time deputies arrived. pic.twitter.com/13PWI1f9UH
Investigation into shooting ongoing
Two gunmen burst into home and shot dead six of the eight people living there, sheriff’s deputies say
