Woman leads police on car chase after stealing patrol car with loaded weapons inside

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A female suspect led police on a 160mph chase in California after stealing a patrol car with loaded weapons inside it.

Officials say that the woman allegedly stole a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department cruiser in suburban Los Angeles on Monday before heading to Orange County.

The patrol car was stolen during a traffic stop in Compton, California, according to Fox LA.

The chase began around 1.30pm PT with the suspect driving the stolen vehicle on the eastbound 91 Freeway.

After thirty minutes of driving at speeds that far exceeded 100mph, the suspect left the freeway in the Fullerton area and headed onto surface streets, followed by police.

The suspect then dove through an industrial where they briefly stopped before speeding off again.

Police eventually ended the chase in Anaheim where the vehicle was corned by other police cars and a suspect was taken into custody.