Texas car crash - live: George Alvarez’s shocking criminal history revealed after Brownsville wreck
Crash unfolded outside Ozanam Center as group of mostly Venezuelan men waited for city bus
Seven dead and 12 wounded in car accident outside migrant shelter in Brownsville, Texas
Police in Brownsville, Texas, have named local man George Alvarez, 34, as the suspect accused of driving an SUV into a crowd of people waiting for a bus outside of a migrant shelter in the border city on Sunday morning. He has been charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police revealed that Mr Alvarez has a lengthy criminal history, including multiple assault charges.
Earlier, a shocking security camera video was shared by Texas congressman Henry Cuellar revealing the moment in which Alvarez’s grey Ranger Rover, travelling along North Minnesota Avenue towards Boca Chica Boulevard, smashed into the crowd outside of the city’s Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center.
Seven people were killed in the crash – which officials initially said appeared to be intentional – before an eighth victim succumbed to their injuries in hospital later on Sunday. At least nine others were hospitalised.
Most of the victims were Venezuelan men who had spent the night at the shelter and were boarding a bus to return to downtown Brownsville.
The driver was also taken to hospital and police have since described him as “very uncooperative”, revealing he is known to them and has an extensive criminal record.
Everything we know about driver in Brownsville crash that killed eight migrants
Police in Brownsville, Texas, have identified the driver who crashed his SUV into a group of people waiting for a bus outside a migrant centre, killing eight and seriously injuring 10 others.
Since the wreck, police and the FBI have been investigating the cause of the crash, including whether or not the incident was intentional.
The government of Venezuela, noting that several of the victims were migrants from the country, has called for a thorough investigation into the driver’s motives.
Here’s everything we know about the Brownsville driver:
Vigil for victims at Texas State Capitol
A vigil was held at the Texas State Capitol on Monday night in honour of those killed after an SUV ploughed into them in Brownsville. At least eight were killed and 10 injured in the incident.
Meanwhile, NGOs advocating for migrant rights sought justice for the victims.
“We grieve for the victims in Brownsville, Texas who were run over outside a migrant shelter where people from around the world are seeking asylum and safety,” Oni Blair, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas, was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.
“We understand the motive is still under investigation,” she said as she urged the authorities to ensure that witnesses feel safe enough to give their account without fear of retribution or deportation.
“This horrific event comes after weeks of escalating anti-immigrant policy-making by Texas politicians and while the Biden administration considers imposing a new asylum ban aimed at deterring, rather than welcoming, migrants seeking protection,” she told the outlet.
Catholic Charities director: ‘Migrants don’t service this tragic reality’
Sister Norma Pimentel, the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, said the Ozanam Center in Brownsville typically houses some migrants overnight and had received no direct threats in connection with the border crisis in recent weeks.
Sister Pimentel said it was “truly unfortunate that this tragic thing happened,” according to NBC.
“It’s something that, with all the attention to the migrants, it must pick up the attention to those who are against them.”
Migrants “don’t deserve to face this tragic reality,” she added.
Venezuela calls for hate crime investigation
The Venezuelan government called for an investigation to determine if the incident was motivated by hate or xenophobia after it emerged that the victims were all male and several of them from Venezuela.
The local police have so far not ruled out the possibility of the crash being intentional, said officials, adding they are awaiting toxicology reports to determine whether driver George Alvarez was intoxicated as he drove into a group waiting at a bus stop in Brownsville.
Brownsville, a city of some 165,000 people on the US border with Mexico, and other communities are bracing for a likely surge in migrants when a Covid-19 restriction known as Title 42 is set to end on Thursday.
Title 42, in place since 2020, allows US authorities to quickly expel migrants caught crossing the border illegally, without giving them the chance to seek US asylum.
Driver George Alvarez’s charged with manslaughter
An SUV driver who killed eight people when he slammed into a group waiting at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, was charged with manslaughter, police said on Monday as investigators tried to determine if the crash was intentional.
Authorities believe driver George Alvarez, 34, of Brownsville, lost control after running a red light on Sunday morning, and ploughed into a crowd outside a migrant centre in the city, which has long been an epicentre for migration across the US-Mexico border.
Police Chief Felix Sauceda said Mr Alvarez was charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
‘We’ll see each other in a bit’: Victims’ friend shares last conversation he had with them
On Monday morning, Jackson Duarte, 30, a Venezuelan migrant, was sporting a haircut from a friend he made at the Ozanam shelter, where they were both staying.
It was the last haircut he’d receive from him.
Mr Duarte said three people he met at the shelter were among the victims; two of them died while a third is in the hospital with a missing limb. He said one of his friends who was killed was a barber, and the other was a young man who had recently celebrated a birthday.
Shortly before the crash, Mr Duarte had decided to share an Uber with a friend rather than wait for the bus downtown. It was during that ride that Mr Duarte began receiving messages about the fatal accident through WhatsApp.
“When I got there, the survivors had already been taken. I counted about seven people who had died,” he recalled.Mr Duarte said his friend, whom he described as a studious and ambitious young man, was going downtown to reunite with his mother after crossing the border. Only Mr Duarte made it to the bus station.
“Unfortunately, I had to share that with his mom,” he said. “She was desperate, because her son had just turned 18 years old and they had gone through so much trying to get here just so that he’d lose his life here.”
His other friend, the barber, was also heading downtown to look for a cellphone after raising money by offering haircuts, he had told Mr Duarte.
Mr Duarte said his friend told him “We’ll see each other in a bit,” and that it was one of the last things his friend said to him.
“It hit me really hard. I still feel bad. I don’t believe it. I don’t feel well. I couldn’t sleep all night,” Mr Duarte said, breaking down as he thought about his friends who lost their lives.
Police awaits driver’s toxicology report
Officials are awaiting toxicology reports to determine whether driver George Alvarez was intoxicated as he drove into a group waiting at a bus stop in Brownsville, Police Chief Felix Sauceda said, adding that there was no motive that he could discuss.
Asked about reports from witnesses that the accused was cursing at them, Mr Sauceda said there was nothing to confirm that yet.
The SUV ran a red light, lost control, flipped on its side and hit 18 people, Mr Sauceda told reporters Monday morning. Six people died on the scene and 12 people were critically injured, he said. Officials have said the death toll rose later.
Mr Alvarez tried to flee, but was held down by several people on the scene, he said. His bail was set at $3.6m.
First responders joined Sunday night prayer vigil after car crash tragedy
The aforementioned Bishop Flores said Mass at the Ozanam migrant shelter last night for the victims of yesterday’s horrific road smash.
“Many first responders attended the Mass,” he states. “Pray for them also, for the burden they carry is great.”
Ozanam resident describes near miss with danger
A resident of the Ozanam migrant shelter has described his near miss with catastrophe after making a last-minute decision to take an Uber instead of a bus.
Jackson Duarte, 30, from Venezuela, told the Associated Press that he might have been one of the migrants waiting for transport outside the shelter had he not decided to share a taxi with a friend.
While in the car, he said, they began getting WhatsApp messages about the tragedy. Two of his friends at the shelter were killed, and the second is in hospital with a missing limb.
One of the dead was young man who had recently celebrated his birthday. The other was a barber who had recently cut Mr Duarte's hair, and who was heading downtown to reunite with his mother after crossing the US border.
"Unfortunately, I had to share that with his mom," Mr Duarte said. "She was desperate, because her son had just turned 18 years old and they had gone through so much trying to get here just so that he’d lose his life here...
"It hit me really hard. I still feel bad. I don’t believe it. I don’t feel well. I couldn’t sleep all night," Duarte said, breaking down as he thought about his friends who lost their lives.
Brownsville bishop: ‘We must resist the corrosive tendency to devalue the lives of immigrants’
Bishop Daniel Flores of the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville has issued the following pointed statement on Sunday’s tragedy.
“As we await a fuller report from law enforcement authorities, let us stop for a moment to mourn these losses of life and to pray. Pray for the victims, pray for the families and loved ones, and pray for our community,” Bishop Flores said.
“We must resist the corrosive tendency to devalue the lives of immigrants, the poor, and the vulnerable. Let us take extra steps as a local community to care for and protect one another, especially the most vulnerable.”