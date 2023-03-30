Video shows teen carjackers thwarted by gear stick

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Maryland thwarted a carjacking attempt last weekend after the thieves failed to use a stick shift.

Montgomery County Police department officials said that the major crimes division arrested and charged a 16-year-old juvenile from Rockville and a 17-year-old juvenile from Washington DC for a strong-armed carjacking that occurred in Germantown on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 4.36pm on 25 March when officers responded to a report of a carjacking.

Detectives found that the adult male victim finished pumping his gas and attempted to enter his car when he observed the juveniles running towards him.

Authorities said that the juveniles forced the door open, grabbed hold of the victim and demanded his keys.

After the man complied with the juveniles’ demands, they entered his car and attempted to drive away.

“Unable to drive a manual transmission, the juveniles exited the vehicle and left the scene on foot,” police said.

A video of the incident was posted by the department on its YouTube channel.

Police added that they were later found as officers tried to apprehend them.

“After a brief foot chase, the juveniles were quickly apprehended,” police said.

The two juveniles have been arrested and charged as adults, with one count of carjacking and one count of conspiracy of carjacking.

They are currently being held without bond, police said.

A similar incident took place last month when Montgomery County Police reported an incident in which a man attempted to steal a car at knife-point before realizing it was a stick shift, which he couldn’t drive, reported WUSA9.

According to a Carmax report, in 2020 only 2.4 per cent of its vehicles sold had stick shifts, down from 3.7 per cent in 2018, and sharply plummeting from 1995, when 26.8 per cent of the vehicles they sold had them.