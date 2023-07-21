✕ Close Carlee Russell’s mom speaks up

Alabama police have expressed doubt over Carlee Russell‘s claim that she was abducted from the side of an interstate highway last week, saying she appears to have made internet searches relating to kidnappings prior to the incident.

Hoover police chief Nick Derzis said in a press conference that investigators were “unable to verify” most of the 25-year-old’s statements relating to the events, which she says began when she pulled over to the side of Interstate 459 to help a lost toddler.

Shortly before Ms Russell went missing on 13 July, she had called 911 to report seeing the infant walking barefoot and alone alongside the busy road.

However, authorities have found no evidence of any such child and have not been able to prove Ms Russell was kidnapped.

Mr Derzis detailed Ms Russell’s peculiar search history on Wednesday, saying she had searched for the movie Taken and Amber Alerts, raising the possibility she may have faked her alleged ordeal.

She has refused to be interviewed a second time but initally told police she was forced into an 18-wheeler truck and taken to a home where a man and woman forced her to strip and photographed her.