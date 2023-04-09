Cash App founder killed — latest: Audio released of Bob Lee’s final 911 call after fatal stabbing
Bob Lee was discovered in the Rincon Hill area of San Francisco with fatal stab wounds
Cash App founder Bob Lee could be heard pleading for help in a 911 call after he was fatally stabbed in San Francisco early on Tuesday morning.
In audio from a police scannerm obtained by NBC Bay Area, a dispatcher tells responding officers: “There’s a male screaming ‘help,’ saying, ‘someone stabbed me’.”
The police dispatcher then added: “Advised he is bleeding out.”
Police arrived six minutes later, at 2.40am, to find Mr Lee suffering from two stab wounds to the chest outside a luxury residential building on Rincon Hill.
The 45-year-old was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital but he died soon after.
Five days on from the high-profile killing, San Francisco police say it is still too soon to determine whether the stabbing was a random attack.
San Francisco police chief William Scott told CBS News that his officers were chasing promising leads. “We have a lot on our plate with this investigation and following up things that need to be followed up on,” he said.
The case has sparked fresh outrage over crime in the city, with friends revealing that Mr Lee had recently relocated to Miami due to safety fears.
‘A small minority has tried to weaponize this tragedy,’ police commissioner says
The San Francisco police Commissioner Kevin Benedicto said at a meeting of the commission earlier this week that some social media users “are exploiting this horrific incident for political gain”.
“A small minority has tried to weaponize this tragedy to advance a narrative about a crime wave that just isn’t borne out by the data in San Francisco,” he added on Thursday, according to The New York Times.
“There are real problems about crime that need to be addressed in San Francisco,” he told the paper. “But you’re seeing people from tech, from certain political circles, who are trying to draw explicit connections to certain policies and elected officials when we don’t even yet know the facts of the case.”
Cash App founder Bob Lee had relocated to Miami from San Francisco due to fears of rising crime but was back visiting the California city when he was stabbed to death in an apparent random mugging, according to a friend.
The tech mogul was found at 2.35am Tuesday outside a luxury high-rise apartment on the 300 block of Main St near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge, with life-threatening stab wounds, the police said.
Lee’s friend and mixed martial arts champion Jake Shields said that the entrepreneur had just moved to Miami due to a rise in drug abuse and crime in San Francisco.
He told NewsNation that the attack was another “senseless act of violence in San Francisco”.
“He did comment on San Francisco deteriorating, which is why he had actually just relocated to Miami,” Mr Shields said.
‘I think he had a little business back in San Francisco for a couple of days’
Timeline of Bob Lee murder – Cash App founder who moved out of San Francisco due to rising crime rate
Bob Lee, who was the founder of the multibillion-dollar tech company Cash App, had relocated to Miami and was reportedly staying an extra day in San Francisco where he was stabbed to death on Tuesday.
The 43-year-old tech mogul was found at 2.35am outside a luxury high rise apartment on the 300 block of Main St near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge with life-threatening stab wounds, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.
Lee was the chief product officer of San Francisco-based cryptocurrency startup MobileCoin and an active investor in companies such as SpaceX, Clubhouse, and Figma.
Lee was a much-loved member of the San Francisco tech community, where he was affectionately known as Crazy Bob.
He is survived by two young daughters and his wife Krista.
Lee, a much loved member of the San Francisco tech community, was known as ‘Crazy Bob’
San Francisco Mayor says Bob Lee’s death is a 'horrible tragedy’
London Breed, the mayor of San Francisco, said in a statement that “the homicide of Bob Lee is a horrible tragedy and my sympathies go out to his family and friends”.
“The Police are actively investigating what happened and will share details as soon as they can,” she added. “San Francisco is prioritizing public safety, including recently passing our budget supplemental so we have the police staffing necessary to have more police officers in our neighborhoods and to investigate violent crimes when they do occur.”
“I’m confident that when the Police make an arrest in cases like this, our District Attorney will do what’s necessary to hold any individuals accountable for their actions,” Ms Breed said.
VIDEO: Outcry over crime following tech exec's death in San Francisco
Bob Lee: A genius tech visionary killed in a ‘horrifying act of violence’
The outpouring of tributes, memories and anecdotes that have streamed over social media since tech pioneer Bob Lee was stabbed to death tell of a genius engineer, a serial innovator, a loving family man, and, as his nickname Crazy Bob would suggest, someone with a sense of humour.
Friends told how Lee dropped out of St Louis University, Missouri, and through sheer brilliance at computer coding and a determination to improve the lives of others went on to develop digital tools such as Google’s Android and the Cash App that are now used by tens of millions of people each day.
He had a “kaleidoscopic mind” who moved seamlessly between different circles of friends, wrote Joshua Goldbard, the founder and chief executive of MobileCoin, where Lee had worked as chief product officer since 2021.
“Pick a topic and Bob would be right there with you telling you all of the ways he had thought about the idea already,” Mr Goldbard said on Twitter. “He had a way of seeing the world that was enchanting. He was a visionary in so many ways.”
Bob Lee’s creations helped to change the world. In touching online eulogies, friends say his work as a software developer and digital payment pioneer was only part of his brilliance. Bevan Hurley reports.
What we know about the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee
High-profile tech entrepreneur Bob Lee was stabbed to death outside an apartment building in San Francisco early on Tuesday morning, grieving friends and family have confirmed.
The 43-year-old was found at 2.35am outside a luxury high rise apartment on the 300 block of Main St, near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge, with life-threatening stab wounds, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.
The tech executive was treated at the scene by first responders before being rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. No arrests have been made.
What happened to Cash App founder Bob Lee?
Who stabbed Bob Lee?
Cash App founder Bob Lee called 911 and said he was bleeding out as he lay dying on a San Francisco street
Tech guru Bob Lee called 911 and said he was bleeding out as he lay dying from stab wounds on a San Francisco street, new audio revealed.
Police found the 43-year-old unconscious on the pavement at around 2.40am on Tuesday, about six minutes after he called 911 to say that he had been stabbed and was bleeding heavily, according to The San Francisco Standard.
Lee was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, where he passed away.
Little information has been released about the stabbing and the authorities haven’t shared any details about a possible suspect.
Lee was the chief product officer at MobileCoin – a crypto company, a former executive at Square – a payment firm now called Block, and the founder of Cash App, also a payment app.
‘There’s a male screaming “help,” saying, “someone stabbed me”. Advised he is bleeding out,’ 911 dispatcher says
Lee defied arrogant and self-centered ‘tech bro’ stereotype, friend says
Lee defied the arrogant and self-centered “tech bro” stereotype affixed to certain men in the San Francisco Bay Area tech scene, and instead exuded an “innate kindness,” said longtime friend Tommy Sowers.
Sowers and Lee first met at a fundraiser in Washington, D.C., where Sowers, a former Green Beret and Iraq war veteran, was running for Congress. Lee, newly hired at Square, was touting an app that could help his campaign fundraising. Both men were from Missouri.
Lee’s two children joined the men on hikes and dinners. It was not unusual for Lee to be out late, said Sowers, and he loved San Francisco.
“I’d want to go to bed at like 9. He talked me into going someplace till midnight, and then he’d be like, ‘Well, there’s another one,’ and you’d go to that. And he’s like, ‘There’s another one.’ He just had real boundless energy.”
Part of those late-night sessions involved talking about technology, including San Francisco’s unique role far away from the political power in Washington and the big money in New York.
“San Francisco is all about the idea, and you’re as good as your current or next idea,” said Sowers, who, with Lee’s counsel, went on to start his own real estate technology company and now works for a North Carolina-based private jet company.
Sowers said he doesn’t know the origins of the “Crazy Bob” handle Lee used on Twitter.
“But it fit. Not in a way of being reckless, but, he was kind of up for anything.”
Former District Attorney criticised after Bob Lee’s death
A perception remains that San Francisco officials are soft on crime, with much of the anger funnelled at former DA Chesa Boudin, who was eventually recalled in 2022.
He took steps alternatively celebrated by criminal justice reformers and reviled by critics, such as rolling back the use of often racially disproportionate “sentence enhancements,” and directing prosecutors to consider the immigration status of certain drug criminals and avoid high-level charges against non-violent offenders who could be deported.
Even after he left office in 2022, facing a well-funded recall effort, some were still blaming Mr Boudin for the city’s crime problems.
Matt Ocko, a Palo Alto tech venture capitalist who was friends with Bob Lee, blamed former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and what he called the “criminal-loving city council” for creating a “lawless” city.
“Take action,” he urged city leaders on Twitter, claiming they have “Bob’s literal blood on their hands.”