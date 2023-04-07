✕ Close Bob Lee, former Square chief technology officer and Cash App founder, killed in San Francisco

Cash App founder Bob Lee has been stabbed to death in a random early morning mugging in San Francisco.

Bystanders reportedly failed to help the tech mogul as he looked for help while mortally wounded in the city’s downtown, according to The San Francisco Standard.

Friends and colleagues confirmed the death of Mr Lee, who is reported to have died early on Tuesday.

He was discovered at 2.35am outside a luxury residential building on the 300 block of Main St, near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge.

No arrests have been made in the case, which is being investigated by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

Mr Lee founded the Cash App and then became chief technology officer at the payment company Block. When he died, he was the chief product officer at MobileCoin, a crypto payment firm.

“He did comment on San Francisco deteriorating,” a former MMA fighter and friend of Mr Lee, Jake Shields, told NewsNation.

He it was the reason Mr Lee “had actually just relocated to Miami”.