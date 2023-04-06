Cash App founder death - latest: Bystanders reportedly failed to help tech mogul after San Francisco stabbing
‘Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately,’ Musk says
Former Square tech executive stabbed and killed in San Francisco
Cash App founder Bob Lee has been stabbed to death in a random mugging early in the morning in San Francisco.
Bystanders reportedly failed to help the tech mogul as he looked for help while mortally wounded in the city’s downtown, according to The San Francisco Standard.
Friends and colleagues confirmed the death of Mr Lee, who is reported to have died early on Tuesday.
He was discovered at 2.35am outside a luxury residential building on the 300 block of Main St, near Rincon Hill and the Bay Bridge.
The San Franciso Police Department said, “Officers arrived on scene and located a 43-year-old adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene”.
“The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries,” the police added.
No arrests have been made in the case, which is being investigated by the SFPD Homicide Detail.
Mr Lee founded the Cash App and then became chief technology officer at the payment company Block. When he died, he was the chief product officer at MobileCoin, a crypto payment firm.
Tech CEO says Bob Lee was a ‘generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed'
Bill Bardhydt, the co-founder and CEO of the payments app Abra, tweeted on Tuesday night that “I just got devastating news that our friend Bob Lee (@crazybob ) was killed in SF early today”.
“Bob was a dad, the former CTO of Square where he created Cash App & CTO of Mobile Coin. He was a generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed,” he added.
MobileCoin CEO issues statement after passing of Bob Lee
Mr Lee was the chief product officer at MobileCoin, a crypto payment firm, at the time of his death.
The company’s CEO, Josh Goldbard, issued a statement paying tribute to his friend and colleague.
‘Many people I know have been severely assaulted,’ Musk says
Responding to former MMA fighter Jake Shields’s reaction to the death of Mr Lee, Elon Musk wrote that he was “very sorry to hear that”.
“Many people I know have been severely assaulted,” he added. “Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.”
“Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders @BrookeJenkinsSF?” he asked, tagging the San Francisco District Attorney.
Photos shared of deceased tech mogul Bob Lee
Crime in San Francisco
San Francisco is often portrayed as a lawless city where drug use and homelessness have fueled a surge in violent crime and robberies.
That narrative led in part to former District Attorney Chesa Boudin being ousted in a recall election in June last year, after he sought to eliminate cash bail and reduce the prison population.
Ms Jenkins took over as District Attorney on a platform of balancing criminal justice reform while making stiffer penalties for violent offenders, and won re-election last November,
Figures from the San Francisco Police Department’s crime reports show the situation is more complicated than often portrayed.
While some violent crime began increasing during the pandemic, rates were still much lower than in previous years.
In 2022, homicide rates remained flat at 55, exactly the same number as the previous year. Homicides hit a 56-year low in the city in 2019, when 41 people were killed in the city.
There have been 12 homicides in the city so far in 2023, preliminary data shows.
Aggravated assault, robbery and rape increased in 2022, but was still much lower than in 2016, 2017 and 2018, according to San Francisco crime statistics.
Shocking video appears to show onlookers ignore Bob Lee as he begs for help after San Francisco stabbing
Clutching one side of his body where he is bleeding heavily from stab wounds, tech executive Bob Lee appears to approach a parked car in urgent need of medical care.
The 43-year-old father of two lifts his shirt to show the driver the extent of his injuries, but rather than help, the motorist speeds off.
Lee’s last tragic moments as he stumbled down Main St in San Francisco’s downtown district at 2.30am on Tuesday in search of help were captured on surveillance footage and viewed by journalists from The San Francisco Standard.
The footage initially shows Lee walking along a deserted sidewalk on Main St with his mobile phone in one hand and holding his side with the other, The Standard reports.
The Cash App founder then crosses at the intersection with Harrison St toward where a white Toyota Camry with flashing lights is parked.
Read more:
Shock video appears to show onlookers ignore Bob Lee after San Francisco stabbing
Surveillance footage appears to show the fatally wounded tech entrepreneur seeking help in his final moments
Stabbing shakes San Francisco tech community
Mr Lee’s former boss Jack Dorsey was one of a many well known San Francisco tech entrepreneurs to express their shock and grief at his death.
“It’s real,” Mr Dorsey wrote on his social network Nostr. “Getting calls. Heartbreaking. Bob was instrumental to Square and Cash App. STL guy,” he wrote, in an apparent reference to Mr Lee’s hometown of St Louis.
MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard wrote that Mr Lee was an “incredible human being”.
“Bob was so much more than a technologist. Bob was an artist. Everywhere he went Bob breathed love into this world. He had so much deep heartfelt love. Traveling with Bob was like seeing the world for the first time,” Mr Goldbard wrote.
“As a lifelong Bay Area resident I have more questions than answers tonight. I don’t know how to fix what’s wrong, but I know something isn’t working in our grey city,” he added.
Tributes poured in for the slain tech founder on social media.
“He was a generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed,” Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra, posted on Twitter.
“So sad to hear of @crazybob’s untimely passing,” Figma CEO Dylan Field wrote on Twitter. “I first met him in summer 2006 — he didn’t care that I was only 14 and we talked tech / geeked out about programming. We remained connected over the years and he was an early supporter of Figma. It’s so hard to believe he is gone.”
On the San Francisco Reddit forum, friends and acquaintances of Mr Lee expressed frustration at “all the needless violence in SF”.
“Something seriously needs to change in this city,” one wrote.
Random attack?
The San Francisco Police Department said in a statement that Mr Lee was found with fatal stab wounds in Downtown San Francisco between Soma and the Financial District, a block from Google’s San Francisco headquarters.
Friend and MMA fighter Jake Shields tweeted that Mr Lee appeared to have been the victim of a random mugging while out working in a “good part of the city”.
“I just found out my good friend was killed last night while walking in San Francisco. He was in the “good” part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack,” Shields wrote, adding “F*** San Francisco”.
The tweet caught the attention of Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who offered his condolences and called on San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins to take tougher action against violent criminals.
“Many people I know have been severely assaulted,” Mr Musk tweeted. “Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately. Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders Brooke Jenkins?”
San Francisco Police said they have not made any arrests, and haven’t provided any details of suspects.
In their statement, the SFPD said responding officers had found a 43-year-old victim with stab wounds: “Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries.”
VIDEO: Cash App Founder Bob Lee Victim of Fatal Stabbing in San Francisco
‘Crazy Bob’
Bob Lee was a much-loved member of the San Francisco tech community, where he was affectionately known as Crazy Bob.
After working as an open source code developer in St Louis, Missouri, Mr Lee moved to San Francisco in his early 20s in 2004 to work as an engineer at Google, according to the San Francisco Standard. There he led the core library development for Android.
Mr Lee was headhunted by Square, becoming its 13th employee, where he helped launch the Cash App and became the payment firm’s first chief technology officer in 2011, a Linkedin profile shows.
After leaving Square in 2014, he invested in several tech startups including Clubhouse, Beeper and Faire, and the female-focused social media and networking company Present. He identified as a “stay at home dad” in an online blog post during this period.
In 2021, Mr Lee joined MobileCoin, a crypto payment firm, as its chief product officer.
Mr Lee was married to wife Krista and the couple shared two children. He had recently relocated to Miami, and was in San Francisco for a work trip when he was killed, friends said.