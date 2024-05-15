✕ Close Chad Daybell gets emotional as 911 call is played at his murder trial

Utah deputy chief medical examiner Lily Marsden testified at Chad Daybell’s triple murder trial Tuesday that the bruises on his former wife Tammy Daybell were consistent with being restrained and could mean more than one person was there when she was killed.

The 49-year-old died suddenly in her sleep at home in October 2019. Just weeks later, her “doomsday author” husband married Lori Vallow on a beach in Hawaii.

Daybell, 55, is on trial for Tammy’s murder after an autopsy later revealed her death was due to asphyxiation.

He is also charged with the murders of Lori Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ Vallow, seven, who went missing in September 2019 and were found buried in his Idaho backyard in June 2020.

Prosecutors say Daybell’s “desire for sex, power, and money” led to the murders. But his defence attorney claims he was manipulated by Vallow.

Last year, Vallow was convicted in the three murders and sentenced to life in prison. Jurors heard how she, Daybell and her late brother Alex Cox were fuelled, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs.

If convicted, Daybell faces the death penalty or life in prison.