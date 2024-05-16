Chad Daybell trial live: Jurors hear jail phone call with Lori Vallow revealing he was texting her dead brother
Chad Daybell’s trial began on 1 April, about a year after Lori Vallow was convicted in the 2019 murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell
Jurors listened to never-before-heard jail phone calls in a Boise, Idaho courtroom on Wednesday that revealed “doomsday” author Chad Daybell told his wife Lori Vallow that he texted her dead brother, Alex Cox.
Daybell, 55, is on trial for the 2019 murders of his former wife Tammy, and Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ, seven. The children were found buried in Daybell’s Idaho backyard nine months after they went missing in September 2019.
Daybell told Vallow in the call that he texted “Ray,” a known alias of Vallow’s brother, a detective testified. The call happened in June 2020, a day before the bodies of the children were found on Daybell’s property.
At this point, Cox had been dead for six months. He died in December 2019 of what police determined were natural causes.
Prosecutors say the couple conspired with Cox to carry out the murders as part of their doomsday cult beliefs and that Daybell’s “desire for sex, power, and money” led to the murders. But his defence attorney claims he was manipulated by Vallow.
Last year, Vallow was convicted in the three murders and sentenced to life in prison. Jurors heard how she, Daybell, and Cox were fuelled, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs.
If convicted, Daybell faces the death penalty or life in prison.
ICYMI: Jury hears intimate texts between Chad and Lori
The murder trial of Chad Daybell took an intimate turn on Monday, as jurors listened to text messages exchanged with his wife Lori Daybell -- and the name they had for his penis.
Read the full story:
Chad Daybell trial: Graphic testimony as jury hears Lori Vallow’s name for his penis
Revelation came as court considered Chad Daybell’s text messages with Lori Vallow
Prosecution to rest today as Chad Daybell’s defense prepares to fight back
Prosecutors have one last witness for the court as they prepare to rest their case against Chad Daybell.
After the witness is questioned by both parties, the state will likely rest its case and court will adjourn early for the day.
Judge Steven Boyce told the court there will be discussion today about the trial schedule going forward.
Court is set to resume today at 10:30am ET/8:30am MT. It will be livestreamed on Judge Boyce’s YouTube page.
WATCH: Bizarre phone call revealed in Chad Daybell trial
Who was Tammy Daybell?
Tammy was the former wife of Chad Daybell. On 19 October 2019, the healthy 49-year-old died suddenly in her sleep.
Despite the mysterious circumstances, her husband declined an autopsy and her death was ruled from natural causes.
Less than three weeks later, he married Lori Vallow.
It was only after her two children were reported missing weeks later – and authorities began delving into Vallow and Daybell, their sudden remarriage and bizarre cult beliefs – that questions began being asked about her death.
What are the charges against Chad Daybell?
Chad Daybell was arrested on 9 June 2020 and booked into the Fremont County Jail after the remains of Lori Vallow’s children were found in his Rexburg, Idaho backyard.
He had left the house during the search as Rexburg Police, Fremont County Sheriff deputies and the FBI swarmed the property and began a dig that lasted for hours. But he was arrested a short time later.
Daybell has shown little to no emotion at his court appearances over the past four years.
On 21 March, he was transferred from Fremont County Jail to the Ada County Jail in Boise in preparation for his trial.
Daybell is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of the two children and the death of his former wife Tammy. He’s also charged with insurance fraud.
Prosecutors say that the couple conspired with Vallow’s brother Alex Cox to kill the children and Daybell’s wife both as part of their doomsday beliefs – but also to collect life insurance money, the kids’ social security and survivor benefits.
RECAP: Jury hears gruesome testimony about Tylee Ryan’s remains
Jury hears gruesome testimony about tools used to chop and shatter Tylee Ryan’s remains
On Monday, jurors listened to gruesome testimony and viewed graphic photos as Douglas Halepaska, FBI Toolmark Analyst, described tools used to chop and shattered Tylee Ryan’s remains.
The 16-year-old’s remains were found buried and burned on Chad Daybell’s property.
Her hip bone and spine were shattered.
“The force you can kind of see at the top left, you can see that the bone has actually shattered in separate places and fractured,” the analyst said.
“Based on my training experience, it appears that the tool that was used actually cut through the bone and into that soft tissue and may have actually carried into it.”
Mr Halepaska testified that many of Tylee’s injuries came from tools like a machete, a hatchet, a cleaver and a pick.
A pickaxe and shovel were among the numerous tools found on Daybell’s property that tested positive for human remains.
The defence argued that the tools analyst could not specifically identify the tools that were used on Tylee.
RECAP: Listen to Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow giggle on the phone day before kids’ bodies are found
Chad Daybell’s children will take the stand in their father’s defence
As the prosecution begins to wrap up its case, many are wondering who will take the stand in Chad Daybell’s defence.
In stark contrast to Vallow’s trial in which no experts were called and no witnesses testified on her behalf, the defence will call four experts and three or four of Daybell’s five adult children.
Defence attorney John Prior said in opening statements that he would present several experts in DNA, forensics and medicine who would testify that it’s impossible to determine what caused Tammy Daybell’s death and that none of Mr Daybell’s DNA was found with the children’s bodies.
“What’s important are facts and evidence,” Mr Prior told the jury. “Don’t be distracted by speculation, don’t be distracted by guesses or suspicions or hunches. It all comes down to facts and evidence.”
After six weeks, the state will call its last witness on Thursday.
Read more:
Chad Daybell’s children will take the stand in their father’s defence
Chad Daybell faces the death penalty if convicted in the disturbing murders the prosecution say were fuelled by his desire for ‘sex, money and power’
Court ends early as state begins to wrap up case
Court ended early on Wednesday after testimony from Investigator Edwards.
Judge Steven Boyce informed the court that the state has one more witness – who will take the stand on Thursday.
It is not yet known when the defence will begin presenting their side of the case.
A proposed schedule for the rest of the trial will be discussed tomorrow.
Daybell and Vallow talked about ‘blueprint’ for ‘project’ one day before children’s bodies were found
Rexburg police detective Ray Hermosillo was back on the stand on Wednesday where he testified about the jail phone calls recorded after Vallow’s arrest in February 2020.
“Through our investigation, interviews with multiple witnesses that were close to (Chad Daybell), through the teachings in his books,” Det Hermosillo said, “he would often talk about how he had the ability to see and speak with people on the other side of the veil,” referring to heaven.
Daybell told Vallow in the call that he texted “Ray,” a known alias of Vallow’s brother, a detective testified. The call happened in June 2020, a day before the bodies of the children were found on Daybell’s property.
At this point, Cox had been dead for six months. He died in December 2019 of what police determined were natural causes.
The couple talked about a “project,” and Vallow asked if “the blueprints are still intact? The timing?”
“Can he just make us any guarantees?” Vallow asked. “I mean, we did make our down payments. ... I would like a guarantee, just an end date of our project.”
She told Daybell to remind Cox “that at the beginning of this project he said there’s only a 3% chance there would be trouble.”
She questioned the "complications" that had occurred in the "project" and said there were "other things on the project, when I’m going back over it, that I could have easily done or been inspired to do, to avoid a lot of the issues that would have come up with that, that we were not made aware of.”
Daybell reassured her and said “overall this was part of the blueprint” and that “(Cox) is in that contractor position for a reason.”