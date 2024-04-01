Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1711970745

Chad Daybell trial – live: Jury selection begins in murder case for husband of ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow

Chad Daybell’s trial comes one year after Lori Vallow was convicted over the murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell

Rachel Sharp
Monday 01 April 2024 12:25
The husband of “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is finally having his day in court as he goes on trial over the triple-murder case that shocked America.

Chad Daybell’s trial is set to begin on Monday morning in Ada County Courthouse, Idaho, with jury selection.

The 55-year-old doomsday author and father-of-five is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft over the deaths of his first wife Tammy Daybell, and his second wife Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.

Tylee and JJ vanished in September 2019, with Tammy dying suddenly the next month.

As Vallow and Mr Daybell jetted to Hawaii to marry on a beach, a desperate search got under way to find the missing children. In June 2020, their remains were found in a pet cemetery on Mr Daybell’s property.

Last year, Vallow was convicted of all charges over the three murders and was sentenced to life in prison. At her trial, jurors heard how she, Mr Daybell and her late brother Alex Cox were fuelled, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty or life in prison.

1711970745

Chad Daybell’s trial starts today with jury selection

Jury selection will begin today in the death penalty trial of Chad Daybell.

The 55-year-old accused killer is scheduled to appear in court in Ada County, Idaho.

The trial is expected to last around eight weeks.

Rachel Sharp1 April 2024 12:25
1711970325

Who is Chad Daybell?

Chad Daybell, 55, is a self-published author who wrote doomsday books loosely based on the teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He was also a professional cemetery sexton and ran a podcast based on his doomsday teachings.

He married his first wife Tammy in 1990 and they founded Spring Creek Book Company together in Utah – the company which published his doomsday books. The couple had five children together and moved to Salem, Idaho, in 2015.

Among his teachings, he claimed he could teleport, could see into the future and see dead people, and that he and Vallow were part of the chosen 144,000.

While he is going on trial for the murders of Tammy, Tylee Ryan and JJ in Idaho, he has not been charged over Charles Vallow’s death. Prosecutors in Arizona said this was only because they didn’t think the charges would stick.

Chad Daybell in mug shot

(Ada County Sheriff’s Office)
Rachel Sharp1 April 2024 12:18
1711969981

Is Chad Daybell a doomsday cult mastermind? Trial for the murder of Lori Vallow’s children and ex-wife begins

It’s a bizarre and tragic case of murder, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies – which played out in court for the first time when Lori Vallow stood trial.

Now, her doomsday author husband Chad Daybell will face a jury. Is he the true mastermind behind it all?

The Independent’s Andrea Cavallier and Rachel Sharp explain what to expect in the next chapter of the twisty saga:

Chad Daybell’s murder trial begins. Is he a doomsday cult mastermind?

It’s a bizarre and tragic case of murder, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies – which played out in court for the first time when Lori Vallow stood trial. Now, her doomsday author husband Chad Daybell will face a jury. Is he the true mastermind behind it all? Andrea Cavallier and Rachel Sharp explain what to expect in the next chapter of the twisty saga

Rachel Sharp1 April 2024 12:13
1711969778

Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog

Follow updates live as Chad Daybell goes on trial

Rachel Sharp1 April 2024 12:09

