Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1715697311

Chad Daybell trial live: Satellite images and key testimony in doomsday cult murder case

Chad Daybell’s trial began on 1 April, a year after Lori Vallow was convicted in the 2019 murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell

Andrea Cavallier
Tuesday 14 May 2024 15:35
Close
Chad Daybell gets emotional as 911 call is played at his murder trial

The trial of doomsday author Chad Daybell has featured some bizarre moments so far in the last seven weeks of testimony.

Daybell, 55, is on trial for the murders of Lori Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ, seven, who went missing in 2019 and months later were found buried in his Idaho backyard.

He’s also accused in the sudden death of his then-wife Tammy Daybell, who died in her sleep in October 2019. Weeks later, Daybell married Vallow. An autopsy later revealed Tammy’s death was due to asphyxiation.

Prosecutors say his “desire for sex, power, and money” led to their murders. John Prior, however, said his client was manipulated by Vallow.

Jurors learned about his system for rating people as “light” and “dark,” depending on his judgment of the degree to which they had been influenced by evil. On Monday, testimony turned graphic as jurors heard Vallow’s name for his penis.

Last year, Vallow was convicted in the murders and sentenced to life in prison. Jurors heard how she, Daybell and her late brother Alex Cox were fuelled, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs.

If convicted, Mr Daybell faces either the death penalty or life in prison.

Recommended
1715697311

JJ Vallow’s grandfather hands out mints ahead of court

Larry Woodcock, the grandfather of slain JJ Vallow, is in court Tuesday along with about 30-40 spectators, according to East Idaho News’ Nate Eaton.

Eaton observed that Mr Woodcock had  a big back of mints he got from Ruth’s Chris Steak House and said he’s passing them around the room.

“Here’s a little treat for everyone,” he says.

Chad Daybell is seated at the defence table and court is expected to begin shortly.

It can be livestreamed on Judge Steven Boyce’s YouTube channel.

Andrea Cavallier14 May 2024 15:35
1715697026

Chad Daybell smiles in court as testimony reveals Lori Vallow’s nickname for his penis

FBI tactical specialist Nicole Heideman revealed to jurors on Monday text messages captured the couple discussing romantic liaisons after they met at a 2018 religious conference.

One message described how “Elena,” a fictional name the pair used for Vallow when discussing their relationship, “gripped the storm and they stared into each other’s eyes as intense waves wash over them,” according to the FBI agent.

The agent added that “the storm” appeared to be a nickname for Daybell’s anatomy, reportedly drawing a smile from the 55-year-old at the defence table.

Read more:

Chad Daybell trial: Graphic testimony as jury hears Lori Vallow’s name for his penis

Revelation came as court considered Chad Daybell’s text messages with Lori Vallow

Andrea Cavallier14 May 2024 15:30
1715695226

Everything you need to know about the twisted case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

With ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow jailed for life for the murders of her children and her spouse’s first wife and Chad Daybell now on trial, Rachel Sharp delves into the deeply disturbing tale of murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs.

What we know about the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell ‘doomsday cult’ murder case

With ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow jailed for life for the murders of her children and her spouse’s first wife and Chad Daybell now on trial, Rachel Sharp delves into the deeply disturbing tale of murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs

Andrea Cavallier14 May 2024 15:00
1715694507

Testimony in Chad Daybell’s trial continues today

Chad Daybell’s high-profile trial continues today in Boise, Idaho.

Daybell, 55, is on trial for the murders of Lori Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ, seven, who went missing in 2019 and months later were found buried in his Idaho backyard.

He’s also accused in the sudden death of his then-wife Tammy Daybell, who died in her sleep in October 2019. Weeks later, Daybell married Vallow. An autopsy later revealed Tammy’s death was due to asphyxiation.

Andrea Cavallier14 May 2024 14:48

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in