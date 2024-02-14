Jump to content

Liveupdated1707943469

Multiple people shot at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally: Live updates

The shooting was reported shortly after 3pm

Graig Graziosi
Wednesday 14 February 2024 20:44
Police respond to reports of shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

There are reports of a shooting at the Kansas City ChiefsSuper Bowl victory parade near Union Station in Kansas City.

A Kansas City fire official said between 8 and 10 people were injured in the attack.

Two suspects have reportedly been detained in connection with the shooting.

Footage captured at the event shows Chiefs fans running for cover as police rush into a building near the site of the parade.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday.

1707943161

Two suspects detained

Kansas City police have detained two suspects connected to the shooting on Wednesday at the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade.

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 20:39
1707943079

Police say between 8 and 10 people injured

Law enforcement authorities said between 8 and 10 people were injured in a shooting at the Kansas City Chief’s victory parade near Union Station in Kansas City.

Their current conditions are unknown.

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 20:37
1707942750

Watch live: Shooting reported at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade

Watch live from Kansas City, Missouri, after reports of shots fired at a victory rally for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watch live from Kansas City, Missouri, after reports of shots fired at a victory rally for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 20:32
1707942422

Shooting reported at Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City

A shooting has been reported near Union Station in Kansas City.

The reported shooting took place during a victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl on Sunday.

A Kansas City fire official said between 8 and 10 people were injured in the shooting.

The conditions of those individuals is currently not known.

Graig Graziosi14 February 2024 20:27

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in