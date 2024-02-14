Multiple people shot at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally: Live updates
The shooting was reported shortly after 3pm
There are reports of a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade near Union Station in Kansas City.
A Kansas City fire official said between 8 and 10 people were injured in the attack.
Two suspects have reportedly been detained in connection with the shooting.
Footage captured at the event shows Chiefs fans running for cover as police rush into a building near the site of the parade.
Kansas City police have detained two suspects connected to the shooting on Wednesday at the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade.
Police say between 8 and 10 people injured
Law enforcement authorities said between 8 and 10 people were injured in a shooting at the Kansas City Chief’s victory parade near Union Station in Kansas City.
Their current conditions are unknown.
The conditions of those individuals is currently not known.