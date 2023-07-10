Woman, 72, accused of fatally shooting husband over affair

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Tennessee woman has been charged with criminal homicide after police said she shot her husband to death over an affair.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Christine Ann Roberts, 72, told officers that she shot her husband “because he had cheated on her.”

Thomas Roberts, 68, died from a single gunshot wound to his chest. Ms Roberts shot her husband on the front porch of the couple’s home in East Nashville on Sunday, according to authorities.

Police said a pistol was recovered from the scene.

A judicial commissioner set bond for Mrs Roberts at $100,000, the report added.