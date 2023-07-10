Jump to content

Woman, 72, accused of fatally shooting husband over affair

Police said Mrs Roberts admitted to shooting her husband “because he had cheated on her”

Kelly Rissman
Monday 10 July 2023 20:12
<p>Christine Roberts told police she killed her husband after his affair</p>

Christine Roberts told police she killed her husband after his affair

(Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

A Tennessee woman has been charged with criminal homicide after police said she shot her husband to death over an affair.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Christine Ann Roberts, 72, told officers that she shot her husband “because he had cheated on her.”

Thomas Roberts, 68, died from a single gunshot wound to his chest. Ms Roberts shot her husband on the front porch of the couple’s home in East Nashville on Sunday, according to authorities.

Police said a pistol was recovered from the scene.

A judicial commissioner set bond for Mrs Roberts at $100,000, the report added.

