Two women who died after being dumped outside Los Angeles hospitals by masked men were found to have multiple drugs in their bodies, according to a coroner’s autopsy results.

Model Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola died after going out to a party in the city in November, and now their deaths have been ruled homicides.

Giles, 24, died from “multiple drug intoxication” with a fatal mix of cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine, and GHB, which is known as a date-rape drug, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Cabrales-Arzola, 26, died from multiple organ failure and “multiple drug intoxication” and tested positive for cocaine, MDMAA and other unidentified drugs, according to the report obtained by People.

Giles and Cabrales-Arzola, an architectural designer, were left outside different hospitals in the city on 13 November by three men in a black Toyota Prius without license plates.

Architectural manager Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26, poses with producer David Pearce, at an after-hours warehouse party in downtown LA on Nov. 13. Mr Pearce was later arrested on manslaughter charges connected to the drug overdose deaths of Ms Cabrales-Arzola and her model friend, Christy Giles. (Instagram)

Police say that the women met the group at a party in downtown Los Angeles before their deaths.

Giles was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital in Culver City, and Cabrales-Arzola died at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles hospital later on 24 November having never recovered consciousness.

Authorities allege that both women were given overdoses at a home on Olympic Boulevard, near Beverly Hills, before being left. At the hospitals 12 hours later.

In December the Los Angele Police Department arrested Hollywood producer and former actor David Pearce, 40, cinematographer Michael Ansbach, 42, and Brandt Osborn, 42, in connection to the deaths.

Mr Pearce was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, while Mr Ansbach and Mr Osborn were arrested on suspicion of being accessories to manslaughter.

Following his arrest, Mr Pearce was also charged with sexually assaulting four women between 2010 and 2020.

The charges included two counts of forcible rape and one count each of rape of an unconscious or sleeping person and sexual penetration with a foreign object. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Giles’ family welcomed the arrests saying they were “very pleased” by the news.

“We, Christy’s family, will NOT rest until these men face a jury of their peers and are found guilty,” they said in a statement.

“Then and only then will justice be found for Christy and Marcela.”