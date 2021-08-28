Former professional clown charged with killing daughter in 30-year-old cold case

A Wisconsin man who previously performed as ‘Silly the Clown” has been charged in the killing of his newborn daughter 30 years ago.

Ronald Schroeder, 52, has been apprehended and indicted on one count of first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of physical abuse of a child in connection to the August 1991 death of his daughter Catherine Schroeder, who was born in July of that year. Mr Schroeder remains in police custody.

Catherine, nicknamed Catie, was admitted to hospital with what doctors’ initially diagnosed as Shaken Baby Syndrome. According to news reports at the time, she experienced multiple injuries, including fractured ribs, brain and eye injuries, resulting in “blood behind the eyes.” She later died in hospital.

According to a Milwaukee magazine article from 2008, the medical examiner ruled Catherine’s death as a homicide from Shaken Baby Syndrome in 1991. According to the New York Daily News, a new autopsy led to Catherine’s cause of death being changed to homicide by blunt force trauma to the head in June 2021.

“Catherine Schroeder died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head,” read the criminal complaint against Mr Schroeder. Court documents outline a pattern of abuse committed by Mr Schroeder to his family and various other women and children. It is not yet known what exact development enabled prosecutors to charge Mr Schroeder.

An arrest warrant was issued on 25 August and his first court appearance took place on 26 August, according to Milwaukee County court documents. The presiding judge rejected a plea for dismissal from Mr Schroeder’s lawyers on the grounds of statute of limitations. Bond was posted at $350,000. His next court date is scheduled for 2 September for a preliminary hearing.

The Independent approached Mr Schroeder’s legal representative for comment.