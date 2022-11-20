Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A gunman killed five people and injured 25 others during a mass shooting inside a LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on 19 November.

Police officers responded to the scene shortly after midnight after 911 dispatchers received “numerous” calls that there was an active shooter inside the club, according to Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Lt Pam Castro.

Club Q said it was “devastated” by the “hate attack”.

A post on the club’s Facebook page said that people inside the building helped stop the gunman.

“Our [prayers] and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends,” according to a post on the club’s Facebook page. “We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was named as a suspect.

He allegedly used an AR-15-style rifle when he “immediately began shooting” as he entered the club, according to Colorado Springs chief Adrian Vasquez, speaking at a news conference on Sunday morning.

Drag performer Del Lusional hosted a punk and alternative show scheduled for 9pm, followed by a DJ and dancing from 11pm until the early morning hours.

“I was walking backstage when I heard the gunshots. I only saw the after math and even then, I didn’t wanna look,” Del Lusional wrote in a post on Twitter.

In another post, the performer said: “I never thought this would happen to me and my bar. I don’t know what to do with myself. I can’t stop hearing the shots.”

At least two “heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect,” according to Mr Vasquez.

“Their actions clearly saved lives,” added Mayor John Suthers.

One victim ran from the scene to a nearby 7-Eleven and collapsed, according to a witness who spoke with Colorado Public Radio.

“One of the victims had gotten shot seven times and ran over here … trying to get some help,” he said. “He collapsed. That’s why that caution tape is out in the front there.”

The first call to 911 arrived at 11.56pm, and an officer was dispatched at 11.57pm.

Officers arrived on the scene at midnight, and a suspect was taking into custody at 12.02am.

Joshua Thurman told reporters on Sunday morning that he was on the dance floor “and heard about four or five shots” and kept dancing, believing the sounds were coming from the music.

“Then I heard more shots and saw the flash from the muzzle of the gun, and ran to the back, to a dressing room. I was with another customer, and we just locked the door and laid down on the floor,” he said. “I was thinking, ‘I hope I make it out alive.’”

More than 30 firefighters and 11 ambulances responded to the scene, and ambulances transported three patients at a time to local hospitals.

Ten victims were transported to Memorial Hospital Central. Two others were taken to Memorial Hospital North, where patients are in critical condition, according to chief medical officer David Steinbruner.

At least one person died in hospital, according to law enforcement officials.

The FBI also is assisting the Colorado Springs Police Department with an investigation.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, the nation’s first openly gay governor, condemned the “horrific, sickening and devastating” mass shooting in a statement through his office.

“Colorado stands with our LGBT+ community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn,” he wrote.

Club Q was scheduled to host an all-ages drag brunch in recognition of Transgender Day of Remembrance with a “variety of gender identities and performance styles” on Sunday.

The club also planned a “Friendsgiving Dinner” to provide free meals to people of all ages. Club Q will remain closed until further notice.

At least 300 transgender and gender non-conforming people in the US were killed within the last decade, according to a recent report from the Human Rights Campaign. Those deaths include 32 within 2022 alone.

“Gun violence continues to have a devastating and particular impact on LGBTQI+ communities across our nation and threats of violence are increasing,” President Joe Biden said in a statement on Sunday. “We must drive out the inequities that contribute to violence against LGBTQI+ people. We cannot and must not tolerate hate.”

Congressman David Cicilline, chair of the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus, said that a “toxic combination of hate and access to guns in this country leads to deadly results.”

“We must honor the lives lost in this shooting and all LGBTQ+ lives lost due to violence with action – action to address the twin epidemics of hate and gun violence in this country,” he said in a statement.

The shooting evokes the massacre inside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in which a gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53, the deadliest attack on LGBT+ people in US history.

Colorado has been the site several mass shootings, including the 1999 shooting in Columbine High School and the 2012 movie theater shooting in Aurora.

Club Q is positioned in a relatively busy stretch of the city on a major thoroughfare near chain restaurants and pharmacies.

This is a developing story and will be updated